Calico Has Releases The New Neat Things DLC Today

The game Calico has a brand new DLC available today, as a ton of new options can be unloicked ac ross the board with Neat Things

Article Summary

  • Experience a magical cat café universe with Calico's Neat Things DLC, now available on PC and Switch.
  • Embark on the Neat Things Scavenger Hunt across the island with a host of new adventures.
  • Discover Mermaid’s Cove and meet Nahla the Mermaid, adding fresh flair to your gameplay.
  • Enhance your café with new animals, mini-games, furniture, and more whimsical activities!

Indie game developer Peachy Keen Games, along with publishers Whitethorn Games and Maple Whispering Limited, have released a new DLC for the game Calico today. This new pack, which is available fo PC and Switch, opens up a bunch of new content as you'll get new quests, a new character, new mini-games, and several new kitties to invite to your cafe. We have more info below as the DLC will run you $5 on both platforms.

Calico
Credit: Whitethorn Games

Calico – Neat Things

Create the cat café of your dreams with a variety of ways to decorate, new animals to befriend, and delicious dishes to serve patrons! Explore a whimsical open world, express yourself by customizing your avatar with collectible clothing, and experiment with potions that change the way you interact with your furry companions! Calico offers a cute and cozy escape into a world full of wonder, adorable animals, and more!

  • New Quest — Neat Things Scavenger Hunt: Your beloved aunt has a mission for you that takes you across the whole island in search of some really neat things!
  • New Area and NPC — Mermaid's Cove: Visit Clover Cove to uncover a new area and meet a mythical new friend — Nahla the Mermaid!
  • New Animal Companions: Become best buds with new cuddly friends, including a mischievous raccoon, a smiley axolotl, a playful elephant, a loveable golden retriever, and, of course, a very familiar cat!
  • Two New Mini-Games: The Cutie City arcade has two new activities to enjoy, so be sure to pay it a visit!
  • New Café Decorations: Create your dream aquatic-themed cafe with furniture!
  • And More to Discover: Have a wander around the island and explore the world around you to uncover some fun new interactions such as playing in piles of fallen leaves, making a wish on dandelions that have gone to seed, and more!

