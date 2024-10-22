Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: Calico, Maple Whispering Limited, Peachy Keen Games, Whitethorn Games

Calico Has Releases The New Neat Things DLC Today

The game Calico has a brand new DLC available today, as a ton of new options can be unloicked ac ross the board with Neat Things

Article Summary Experience a magical cat café universe with Calico's Neat Things DLC, now available on PC and Switch.

Embark on the Neat Things Scavenger Hunt across the island with a host of new adventures.

Discover Mermaid’s Cove and meet Nahla the Mermaid, adding fresh flair to your gameplay.

Enhance your café with new animals, mini-games, furniture, and more whimsical activities!

Indie game developer Peachy Keen Games, along with publishers Whitethorn Games and Maple Whispering Limited, have released a new DLC for the game Calico today. This new pack, which is available fo PC and Switch, opens up a bunch of new content as you'll get new quests, a new character, new mini-games, and several new kitties to invite to your cafe. We have more info below as the DLC will run you $5 on both platforms.

Calico – Neat Things

Create the cat café of your dreams with a variety of ways to decorate, new animals to befriend, and delicious dishes to serve patrons! Explore a whimsical open world, express yourself by customizing your avatar with collectible clothing, and experiment with potions that change the way you interact with your furry companions! Calico offers a cute and cozy escape into a world full of wonder, adorable animals, and more!

