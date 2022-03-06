Call Of Antia Receives New Massive Update With Several Chapters

FunPlus has released a new update into Call Of Antia as the mobile Match-3 RPG has been given several chapters with new content. The big focus of this content is that are now four chapters, 29-32, are now available for free to all players, which comes with the arrival of a new 5-Star Dark Hero in Idritha and a new 4-Star Nature Hero in Valencia. They have also added a new difficulty mode for Fallen Titans as you can now test yourself with an increased max level reach for heroes, and finally they've added a new battle pass if you decide to purchase it for either Android or iOS. Here;s some added info about this event.

From Chapter 29 to 32, Dragoneers can now enjoy new stages with new enemies and modes in order to defeat the Dark Lord Mac'Haab and bring peace to Antia. Players won't be alone in this assignment, the new 5-Star Dark Hero Idritha can be summoned for limited time in the game to unleash her powerful skill "Star Shot" along with her exclusive weapon "Scourge's Bane". 4-Star Nature Hero Valencia can also be called in the Summon Pool for a limited time to fight the Dark Forces with his Hero Skill "Pummel" and his exclusive weapon, "Hammer of the Moon".

This new Call Of Antia content update will provide new features for those core players that want to face the most challenging creatures of the Dark Legion. Players now can access a new difficulty mode: Master III & Master IV in the game mode Fallen Titans to receive hero ascension materials with each victory. Also these heroes now can reach Lv. 200 max with this new update if they're a 5-Star Hero, Lv. 180 max for 4-Star, Lv. 150 max for 3-Star and Lv. 120 max for 2-Star. With this expansion, players now can also unlock a new Battle Pass full of rewards and items to vanquish all their enemies.