Call Of Dragons Partners With Zach King For New Promotion LEGOU Games and Farlight Games partnered up with Zach King in an all new promotion for Call Of Dragons this week.

LEGOU Games and Farlight Games have partnered up with Zach King for an all-new promotion for their game Call Of Dragons. This is basically a cool video to help hype up the game, the way only King can with his love of the fantastical and creative. There isn't a lot to this as it's basically a two-minute promo for the game, but done the way you would expect King to make it. You can read more about the partnership below and check out the new video!

"Zach King, known for his magical illusions and entertaining videos, brings his unique touch to the world of gaming with this collaboration. The Call of Dragons game is set in a fantastical world filled with mythical creatures, where players can choose their own adventure and take on the challenge of taming dragons. With Zach King's involvement, the game also incorporates unique features, such as the ability to wield a magic ice staff in battle, adding an extra layer of excitement for players. The collaboration has been a major success, with fans of both Zach King and the game eagerly awaiting its release. The video has already garnered millions of views, and with the game's popularity only continuing to grow, this collaboration is sure to be a hit."

"Call of Dragons is a love letter to the kinds of classic fantasy games the development team grew up playing. But while it's a fantasy game through and through, it's designed to be incredibly realistic, with multi-civilization battlegrounds and a 3D map that is 3.88 million square kilometers and filled with diverse biomes and types of terrain. The colorful characters you take into every fight, and their positions in the field will determine who has the upper hand…fire-breathing beast in tow or not. Encounter gigantic Behemoths throughout the land of Tamaris, such as the Giant Bear, where you'll need to utilize your skills obtained, and tame wild beasts to fight on your side. You'll need to deploy strategic movement of their legions, along with careful consideration of when the Healing Manastone's drop! "