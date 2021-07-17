Magic: The Gathering Gamma Playtest Time Walk At Heritage Auctions

Nearly anyone who has heard of Magic: The Gathering has heard tales of the most valuable widely-released cards in existence: The Power Nine. These nine amazingly scarce, powerful cards are mana-efficient cards that can easily blow out a game. Six of them, one of which is the most expensive card in the history of the game, create mana. Two of them draw players' cards. But one of them is a card that has an effect that has consistently stayed at higher rarities: Time Walk, with the ability to give a player an extra turn.

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily with comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has recently acquired a fantastic find to put onto auction: a Gamma playtest Time Walk, from days long predating the initial Alpha release of Magic: The Gathering. Interested parties have until Saturday, July 24th at 12:50 PM Central Time (or 1:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on this historic item.

According to Heritage Auctions' listing for this beautifully-preserved, graded card:

This playtest card comes in at a very high grade of an 8.5, and also has a League Stamp on the back (not all cards have this stamp). There is a pen marked "X" through the League Stamp, presumably as a note that had meaning to the playtesters. The sub-grades on the card are fantastic, with 9 for centering, 9 for surface, 8 for corners, and 9 for edges. CGC notes "Playtester's Annotations" on the back of the case. Any serious MTG collector should be falling over themselves with the opportunity to own this card, as historically Gamma Playtest cards paved the way for the creation of MTG. Owning one of the Power 9 cards, before the Power 9 actually came into being, may possibly be a once in a lifetime chance. While there are more of these Gamma Playtest cards in private collectors hands, they obviously don't come up often, as these are the first we have ever seen. Cards like this are extremely rare and it is even rare for one to come up for auction, in fact this is the first time that one is offered at public auction! Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to own it!

If you wish to bid on this beautiful Time Walk from the Gamma playtest for Magic: The Gathering, please kindly remember that you have until Saturday, July 24th at 12:50 PM Central Time or 1:50 PM Eastern Time to do so. You can find the auction listing's page by clicking here. Good luck!