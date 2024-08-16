Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Aims To Optimize CoD Experience

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will bring about some changes as to how players can experience their Call of Duty library and titles

Article Summary Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches with major changes to optimize player experience.

Streamlined interface and expanded streaming tech to reduce game download sizes.

Control your downloads: Warzone content can now be downloaded separately.

Players receive in-game consumables as a thank you for waiting during updates.

Activision revealed their plans to help optimize the Call of Duty experience with their library when they launch Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in October. The team posted a new blog in which they detail a roadmap of changes coming to the game, but not quite in the way you might expect. Specifically to the HQ, which will undergo some changes and make the interface friendlier to players both for the wide array of titles they have, but also for Warzone players. We have a snippet of the changes they have revealed for you below, as you can get the full rundown on their website.

Updating The Call of Duty Experience

We've heard your feedback, and along with our own testing and learnings, have worked to optimize the way players access and download Call of Duty. This begins by revamping the experience formerly known as Call of Duty HQ. Moving forward, as a result of upcoming changes, players will have:

A new streamlined interface

Direct access to games

More control over your downloads, including Call of Duty: Warzone content

content Expanded streaming technology to reduce file sizes

These changes will be rolled out in phases as a series of downloads. After these larger initial updates, future Call of Duty downloads will decrease in size and existing files will take up less space on your device. As a thanks for your patience, we're gifting all players with in-game consumables, which will be delivered when you first log into Call of Duty after the Season 5 Reloaded update.

Changes For Warzone

To give players more control over what they're downloading, we are decoupling the download of Call of Duty: Warzone from other titles. When you purchase an annual title, you will only download the files for that game by default. On the free-to-play side, players can "opt-in" to get Call of Duty: Warzone when they're downloading a new annual title or simply download it separately at any point in time. The choice is yours. Flexibility and choice matter. We want to give players the choice to download each Call of Duty, including Call of Duty: Warzone, when and how they wish.

