Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Drops Reloaded Content For The Holidays

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone both have new content for Season 01 Reloaded, as we delve into holiday additions and events

Article Summary Experience holiday updates in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 01 Reloaded.

Join the French Syndicate and overthrow the Luttazzi Crime Family in Black Ops 6.

Battle new zombies, weapons, and adversaries in Citadelle des Morts in Season 01 Reloaded Zombies.

Unite with characters like Maya and Weaver on a mission in Avalon to save Samantha Maxis.

Activision has released a new set of updates for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone as part of Season 01 Reloaded, as we get a bit of the holiday spirit. Players will experience new modes, weapons, content, and cosmetics across both games as they'll celebrate the holidays in their own way. We have a few snippets from the latest CoD blog below, and a couple of trailers for you as well.

Season 01 Reloaded Overview: Goodbye, Luttazzis In the mid-season update for Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6, the French Syndicate continue their operation to overthrow the Luttazzi Crime Family with assistance from Sevati "Sev" Dumas and other Rogue Black Ops Operators seeking to expel the group from Avalon. If the mission is successful, the French Syndicate can next turn their muscle against Pantheon. Now's the time to complete the heist, getting rid of the Luttazzis for good. Do it all with a smile as the mid-season also celebrates the holiday season with the return of CODMAS, featuring Nuketown Holiday and limited-time modes (LTMs) like Ran-Snack, Infectious Holiday, Slay Ride Resurgence, and more. Meanwhile, you'll encounter old allies and investigate new haunts in Zombies, uncovering powerful new weapons and heretical adversaries in Citadelle des Morts.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: Season 01 Reloaded Zombies

One of Avalon's oldest landmarks, the Citadel is shunned by locals both for its sinister history and because it is a base of operations for the crime family known as the French Syndicate. The castle was established in the 1100s on the site of a leper colony, and construction was completed a century later. In the 1300s, the renegade knight Guy de Saint Michel and his four enforcers took over the fortress and instituted a criminal reign of terror that birthed the Syndicate. Having withstood medieval sieges and two world wars, the castle's prominence waned as modern-day Avalon grew and prospered. Now it is closed to the public, housing a Syndicate crew led by a man named Franco whose dealings with Project Janus have brought a dark disaster upon a place already soaked in blood.

After the events of Terminus, Weaver, Maya, Carver, and Grey—along with Peck, Raptor One, and Strauss—embark on an expedition to the European principality of Avalon, hoping to rendezvous and ally with a luminary named Gabriel Krafft. There the Operators hope to learn more about an ancient relic known as the "Sentinel Artifact," which in turn, when its power is harnessed, may be able to save Samantha Maxis from her aethereal imprisonment. It is an overcast Avalon dawn. A light mist rises from the wet ground, as the crew arrives at the site of the derelict castle. A reunion with an old colleague provides confirmation that S.A.M.'s intel was sound, and that Franco—a local French Syndicate Crime Boss and the focus of Maya's revenge—is on site, with Krafft as his hostage. Unfortunately, there's very little time for catching up. Dimensional breaches start to form around the citadel, and a major zombie outbreak threatens to overwhelm and devour the entire team.

