Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: Season 02 Reloaded Details Revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Season 02 Reloaded will be released this Thursday, but before that, we got the finer details of what's coming

Activision will launch Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Season 02 Reloaded later this week, but before that, the team dropped details of what's to come. There's some awesome stuff in here, like two new maps, some new loadout content, a couple of new Zombie modes, and some additions to Warzone. But the biggest addition is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as all four heroes in a half-shell and Splinter are available to play in the game. We have more details about the TMNT content below because that's really what we're here for, all of which comes from their latest blog about seasonal content. All of which will launch on Thursday, February 20.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Season 02 Reloaded

New TMNT-themed Limited Time Mode

The Ninja Turtles have arrived in Call of Duty and are kicking things off with a limited time Moshpit giving everyone the chance to let loose with their best TMNT-themed abilities and moves. Enter a game of Team Deathmatch, Domination, or Hardpoint and unleash ninja-level abilities and TMNT Scorestreaks against your enemies in pursuit of victory. These special Scorestreaks are earned by scoring as normal, but because the turtles work as a team, objective plays award an increase in the score. Activating your special Scorestreak gives you the following benefits: General Abilities: For 30 seconds, gain increased health plus fast health regen and increased movement speed and melee range. A HUD indicator will flash when an enemy is outside your view and being shot while running toward an enemy will not slow you down. You can perform Finishing Moves on enemies from any direction. Plus, gain the ability to Double Jump and Air Dash.

For 30 seconds, gain increased health plus fast health regen and increased movement speed and melee range. A HUD indicator will flash when an enemy is outside your view and being shot while running toward an enemy will not slow you down. You can perform Finishing Moves on enemies from any direction. Plus, gain the ability to Double Jump and Air Dash. Turtle Powers: Using your TMNT Scorestreak also activates one of several different character-specific abilities. One of these abilities is assigned randomly to players at the start of the match. Those deploying with a TMNT Operator, however, will get access to that character's specific Scorestreak. The abilities include: Splinter: Vanish in smoke and teleport to a safe location behind enemy lines. Leonardo: Gain the Tracker, Ghost, Vigilance, and Cold-Blooded Perks to navigate the map in stealth. Donatello: See Operators through walls as well as Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Scorestreaks. Hack enemy Equipment and Field Upgrades. Michelangelo: Drops a Pizza Box for your team. Players who eat a slice will deal Double Damage for a short time. Replenishes ammo and Equipment. Raphael: Unlimited Shuriken.

Using your TMNT Scorestreak also activates one of several different character-specific abilities. One of these abilities is assigned randomly to players at the start of the match. Those deploying with a TMNT Operator, however, will get access to that character's specific Scorestreak. The abilities include: Cowabunga Cranked Add some high-octane urgency to any of the four Zombies maps and your undead horde slaying in Cowabunga Cranked. Drop into Terminus, Liberty Falls, Citadelle des Morts, or The Tomb with your Loadout of choice and eliminate a zombie to trigger the Cranked timer. Fail to eliminate a zombie before the timer hits zero and ka-boom! You're gone. As rounds progress, the Cranked timer will continue to shrink, so keep pushing the fight to stay in the game! Thankfully, there are several Pizza power-ups that can drop in the match, including: Turtle Power: Temporarily empowers the player with a health bonus and Pack-A-Punch 3 Legendary Melee Weapons

Temporarily empowers the player with a health bonus and Pack-A-Punch 3 Legendary Melee Weapons Pizza Box: Fills the Cranked Timer to max

Fills the Cranked Timer to max Slice-O-Pie: Partial time added to the Cranked Timer Plus, all players in this mode are given the Donny's Time Stopper Field Upgrade; activate it to pause the Cranked timer for one full minute! Deploy as a Ninja Turtle Operator to gain 50% reduced damage from behind; join as Splinter for a slightly increased chance for a Slice-O-Pie to drop from eliminated enemies. For those craving a real challenge, Main Quests will be active in Cowabunga Cranked, with a subtly different TMNT version of each map's Main Quest completion Calling Card available as a memento for anyone radical enough to achieve this feat! Think you can finish all of them?

