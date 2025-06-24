Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: aardman, Chicken Run: Eggstraction

Chicken Run: Eggstraction Announced For Fall Release

A brand new game from the Chicken Run franchise has been announced, as Chicken Run: Eggstraction arrives on PC and consoels this Fall

Article Summary Chicken Run: Eggstraction launches this Fall for PC and consoles as a top-down heist adventure game.

Set after Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, players must infiltrate farms and rescue captive chickens.

Enjoy local co-op for up to two players, new eggstra security challenges, and hilarious tactics.

Bella Ramsey and Josie Sedgwick-Davies return as voices, with new villains and surprise film cameos.

Outright Games has teamed up with Aardman for a new video game in the Chicken Run franchise, as they revealed Chicken Run: Eggstraction. This is a top-down heist game featuring characters from the films, picking up where the 2023 film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget left off. It will be up to you and the crew to save the others and make a stand for all chicken-kind, so to speak, with a bevy of weapons, tactics, and clamation hilarity. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will be released for PC and consoles sometime this Fall.

Chicken Run: Eggstraction

Chicken Run: Eggstraction follows the film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, with an exciting new story that continues the adventures of its feathered heroes as they work to save chickens from the evil nugget industry, where chicken-kind is still in danger! Take control of the Chicken Run characters, and embark on a mission to infiltrate five fortified farms and liberate the captive chickens. But beware, there are plenty of eggstra security measures in place that players will need to overcome to lead these fowl to freedom. From avoiding watchful security cameras and hawkeyed humans to hiding in traffic cones, players will be tested on their stealth, skills and strategy. Equipped for up to two players in local co-op, players can tackle this high-octane adventure alone, or team up with a friend to hatch a plan for success.

Reprising their roles from Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Bella Ramsey and Josie Sedgwick-Davies return to voice Molly and Frizzle in Chicken Run: Eggstraction. Written by Larry Rickard, one of Dawn of the Nugget's contributors, players will discover new loopy poultry villains, along with a surprise cameo from the latest Wallace & Gromit film to spot. Building on the success from Dawn of the Nugget, which garnered millions of views and hit the Global Top 10, Chicken Run: Eggstraction gives fans and families a captivating new story and exciting gameplay, all bound to ruffle some feathers!

