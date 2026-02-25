Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: kyurem, pokemon, Road to Kalos

White Kyurem Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Road to Kalos

Pokémon GO will feature iconic Legendary species in Five-Star Raids during the Road to Kalos event, including White Kyurem.

Article Summary White Kyurem headlines Five-Star Raids for Pokémon GO's Road to Kalos event during the Precious Paths season.

Top counters include Crowned Shield Zamazenta, Eternatus, Mega Rayquaza, and other powerful fighters.

Defeat White Kyurem with two to three trainers using maxed counters; shiny odds are 1 in 20 for Legendaries.

Catch Legendaries with the exclusive Road to Kalos background and target perfect IVs for optimal stats.

The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, concludes this month. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos. For the third and final month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Dialga, Origin Forme Dialga, Palkia, Origin Forme Palkia, Solgaleo, Lunala, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Reshiram, Zekrom, White Kyurem, and Black Kyurem with Shadow Regigigas, Shadow Ho-Oh, and Shadow Lugia in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Pidgeot, Mega Sableye, and Mega Absol. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down White Kyurem, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top White Kyurem Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten White Kyurem counters as such:

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Behemoth Bash

Eternatus: Dragon Tail, Dynamax Cannon

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Behemoth Blade

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Aura Sphere

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Keldeo: Low Kick, Secret Sword

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Aura Sphere

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down White Kyurem with efficiency.

Origin Forme Dialga: Metal Claw, Roar of Time

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Blaziken: Counter, Aura Sphere

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

White Kyurem can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Kyurem will have a CP of 2042 in normal weather conditions and 2553 in boosted conditions.

Road to Kalos Background

Trainers will have a chance of catching Legendaries with a Road to Kalos background exclusive to this event. Be sure to check your Pokémon after you catch it!

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

