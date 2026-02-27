Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Prismatic Evolutions, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Prismatic Evolutions in February 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Prismatic Evolutions in February 2026.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become harder to get, it seems the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions, which came out in January 2025, are doing now in February 2026.

Here are the top-valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare 161/131: $1,054.40 Sylveon ex Special Illustration Rare 156/131: $309.02 Leafeon ex Special Illustration Rare 144/131: $244.22 Espeon ex Special Illustration Rare 155/131: $205.92 Glaceon ex Special Illustration Rare 150/131: $171.64 Vaporeon ex Special Illustration Rare 149/131: $167.23 Flareon ex Special Illustration Rare 146/131: $160.94 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 162/131: $152.76 Jolteon ex Special Illustration Rare 153/131: $142.53 Eevee ex Special Illustration Rare 167/131: $117.15 Ceruledge ex Special Illustration Rare 147/131: $93.51 Dragapult ex Special Illustration Rare 165/131: $91.57 Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 168/131: $61.88 Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 166/131: $61.63 Umbreon (Master Ball Reverse Holo) 059/131: $56.80

After observing Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare dropping for months, I must say I'm surprised to see a surge of $170, bringing this card back over the rarified grounds of $1,000. Outside of this big increase in value, most of the Prismatic Evolutions cards were steady. There are little increases in value here and there, particularly in the Eeveelutions, and little drops as well, but Umbreon is the big one to watch.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!