Fallout 76 Shared New Details For The Upcoming Update 66

Bethesda Softworks devs held a special preview session for Fallout 76 where they showed off what's coming in Update 66 next week

Article Summary Fallout 76 Update 66: The Backwoods launches March 3, adding cryptid challenges and new content.

Bigfoot appears as a dangerous, rare boss with unique rewards and unpredictable encounters.

Gameplay shifts to smaller group activities, revamped public events, and armor improvements.

Season 24 introduces Rip Daring, offering themed rewards, S.C.O.R.E. challenges, and ticket prizes.

This week, we were invited to take part in a developer play session by Bethesda Softworks, where they showed off the new content coming to Fallout 76, as Update 66 arrives next week. This update is called The Backwoods, and for good reason, as they have basically decided to take a lot of the cryptid influences they could find and ball them up into a mutated challenge. One of the biggest changes we saw to this is that they made sure the content was designed for smaller groups. The last major update involving The Ghoul had a good chunk of it revolving around bringing massive parties together for common goals. This time, they're making it feel more like a camping trip for a few people.

There's a ton of new enemies, but chief among them is Bigfoot, who has been given his own mutated makeover as part of the Uninvited Guest system. Basically, you need to complete one of a couple of dozen tasks in a certain way for the monster to show up. And he will randomly show up or not, it's not a guarantee that he'll just creep around the corner. And if you do happen to trigger him and you're not ready to take him on, the system has been designed so that you can just run away and fight him another day. Big risks come with big rewards, as you'll get a four-star weapon drop for beating him. That said, you only have five minutes to do so. We have some added details and a coupel trailers from the devs here, as the content drops on March 3, 2026.

Fallout 76 – Update 66: The Backwoods

Whether it's prowling Appalachia for your own Bigfoot sighting, dressing for success with reworked armor, or taking in the reworked Public Events and Activities in-game with friends, we welcome all dwellers to The Backwoods next week when the update becomes available to all Fallout 76 players! Speaking of events, get ready for a new Fallout Season filled with themed rewards when Rip Daring and the Cryptids from Beyond the Cosmos debut alongside the release of The Backwoods!

Season 24: Rip Daring and the Cryptids from Beyond the Cosmos

Alongside new additions like the legendary Bigfoot, this update also debuts a new in-game Season. Get ready to join the intrepid Rip Daring on another reward-filled adventure in Season 24: Rip Daring and the Cryptids from Beyond the Cosmos! Throughout the duration of this Season, players in Fallout 76 can complete challenges to accumulate S.C.O.R.E. to rank up and earn Tickets. Take your haul of Tickets to the in-game Seasons menu where you'll redeem your hard-earned Tickets for rewards including a Pip-Boy Display Stand, Abduction Stein, Rip Daring's Survival Cache and much more!

