Haunted Lands Announces Mid-March Launch Date

After having a demo out for a few days for Steam Next Fest, Haunted Lands has been confirmed for a full game launch next month

Indie game developer Alevgor and publisher Alawar have revealed they will launch the full version of Haunted Lands next month. The game has had a demo out for a shot time so far as they take part in Steam Next Fest, allowing players to try out the old-school horror platformer title. Now we know that was just to help promote the eventual launch, which will take place on March 10, 2026, for Steam.

Haunted Lands

Step into the blood-soaked Haunted Lands, a retro-inspired action platformer filled with hidden secrets and hardcore challenges. Choose from five unique characters, each fitting a different playstyle. Delve into perilous burial grounds, crawling with evil spirits and nightmarish abominations. Acquire powerful artifacts to confront these horrors and find new ways to approach battles. As you purge these haunted lands, acquire artifacts to enhance both the offensive and defensive capabilities of the Gunner, Beast, and Mage. There are plenty of artifacts to collect, and the most powerful ones can even entirely change some of your characters' skills. If you're craving a challenge, try completing every objective with each character and discover every hidden secret, too.

