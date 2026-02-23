Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Come On Studio, Hozy

Hozy Has Released a Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

You can play a free demo of the cozy home renovation game Hozy as the game will be taking part in Steam Next Fest this month

Restore your hometown room by room, bringing life and memories back to a forgotten community.

No stress or timers in Hozy—just satisfying, relaxing design and decoration at your own pace.

Curated furniture and décor options let you unleash your inner designer with easy customization.

Indie game developer Come On Studio and publisher tinyBuild Games have released a free demo on Steam for their upcoming game, Hozy. In case you missed this one, this is a cozy home renovation game where you restore a dusty town one small room at a time to make the place feel like a bustling place once again. The demo will give you a level to try out and let you experience making a place for yourself, as it will be running until March 2 for Steam Next Fest, with the full game coming on March 30, 2026.

Hozy

After things go south in the big city, you return to your quiet hometown. Once lively, it now feels faded and forgotten. But in the stillness, you find something unexpected — a new passion. Room by room, apartment by apartment, you clean, paint, and restore what was lost. Not just homes, but memories and stories. Not just buildings, but the whole community.

Coziness In Every Detail: Immerse yourself in the cozy atmosphere. Every small action delivers a micro-dopamine hit and a tiny "aha!" moment. Plants sway, music players can be turned on, and trash realistically tumbles in and out of the bin. Open the window to hear the natural sounds louder and invite the wind to play with dust particles.

Immerse yourself in the cozy atmosphere. Every small action delivers a micro-dopamine hit and a tiny "aha!" moment. Plants sway, music players can be turned on, and trash realistically tumbles in and out of the bin. Open the window to hear the natural sounds louder and invite the wind to play with dust particles. The Hozy Flow: Hozy is about slowing down. There are no timers, scores, penalties, and absolutely no stress. Just you, your tools, and the simple joy of making spaces beautiful again. Whether you're wiping windows, choosing the perfect wallpaper, or placing a sofa, it's all about that satisfying flow.

Hozy is about slowing down. There are no timers, scores, penalties, and absolutely no stress. Just you, your tools, and the simple joy of making spaces beautiful again. Whether you're wiping windows, choosing the perfect wallpaper, or placing a sofa, it's all about that satisfying flow. Unleash Your Inner Designer: Skip the catalogue overwhelm. Browse a designer-curated collection of furniture and décor, carefully tuned to complement one another. Rotate, move, and place items freely. Match wall colors and flooring from a palette of harmonized tones. Use the tools at your disposal wisely, and you'll create spaces worthy of an interior-design magazine!

