Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 & Warzone Reveal Final Season 02 Details

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is about to launch Season 02 this week, as they have revealed what's coming to Warzone, Zombies, and more

Article Summary Season 02 of Black Ops 6 launches with five new maps, new modes, and Valentine's Day-themed events.

Explore fresh Zombies content with a new chapter, perks, and enemy types, plus quality of life updates.

Warzone focuses on gameplay tuning, introducing new perks, Ranked Play, and bug fixes in Season 02.

Season 02 brings ten new weapons, a Battle Pass, and new Operators, including The Terminator.

Activision revealed the final set of plans for Season 02 coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, as well as Call of Duty: Warzone and the Zombies content. Players will see a ton of free and paid content come to the game, including five new maps, a Valentine's Day event, new gear, a new Zombies chapter with several updates, new perks and Ranked Play in Warzone, and, of course, more weapons. We have more details from the dev notes below, as you can read the full patch notes in their latest blog.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Season 02

Multiplayer

Five Maps: Deploy to three brand-new maps at Season 02 launch: Revel in the opulence of an Avalon crime boss's penthouse in Bounty; turn high-end vehicle theft into black market gains in Dealership; and fight for your life on a stolen yacht in the Lifeline Strike map. Later in the season, board a high-speed train for revenge in the new Bullet Strike map and catch some air with the return of Black Ops II's Grind.

Deploy to three brand-new maps at Season 02 launch: Revel in the opulence of an Avalon crime boss's penthouse in Bounty; turn high-end vehicle theft into black market gains in Dealership; and fight for your life on a stolen yacht in the Lifeline Strike map. Later in the season, board a high-speed train for revenge in the new Bullet Strike map and catch some air with the return of Black Ops II's Grind. New Modes and Valentine's Day LTMs: Buff up your Operators by landing eliminations in Overdrive and test your skills across randomized Loadouts in Gun Game. For lovers and fighters, try your hand at Third Wheel Gunfight and Couples Dance Off.

Buff up your Operators by landing eliminations in Overdrive and test your skills across randomized Loadouts in Gun Game. For lovers and fighters, try your hand at Third Wheel Gunfight and Couples Dance Off. Additional Equipment: Broaden your tactical horizons with the new Slipstream Perk and War Machine Scorestreak, plus track down your next target with the Hunter's Instinct Perk and replace your Dedicated Melee slot with a Launcher using the new Flyswatter Wildcard, both arriving in-season.

Broaden your tactical horizons with the new Slipstream Perk and War Machine Scorestreak, plus track down your next target with the Hunter's Instinct Perk and replace your Dedicated Melee slot with a Launcher using the new Flyswatter Wildcard, both arriving in-season. Season 02 Ranked Play, Major I Announcement: Expect a new season of Multiplayer Ranked Play with all-new rewards to earn. Plus, get info on the upcoming Major I Call of Duty League tournament!

Zombies

The Tomb: Cursed catacombs guard a gateway to the Dark Aether. Follow in the footsteps of a doomed explorer as your search for the fabled Sentinel Artifact continues.

Cursed catacombs guard a gateway to the Dark Aether. Follow in the footsteps of a doomed explorer as your search for the fabled Sentinel Artifact continues. Additional Gameplay Content: Keep all threats in sight with the addition of the Death Perception Perk, including new Augments to research to further enhance its abilities. Plus, chew on three new GobbleGums and wield the mighty War Machine for an explosive attack.

Keep all threats in sight with the addition of the Death Perception Perk, including new Augments to research to further enhance its abilities. Plus, chew on three new GobbleGums and wield the mighty War Machine for an explosive attack. New Enemy Type, Wonder Weapon, and More: Face off against the electrifying Shock Mimic, wield the deadly Staff of Ice, utilize a new type of player-controlled hazard, the Aetheric Lanterns, and pierce your enemies with the Arrow Trap.

Face off against the electrifying Shock Mimic, wield the deadly Staff of Ice, utilize a new type of player-controlled hazard, the Aetheric Lanterns, and pierce your enemies with the Arrow Trap. New Quality of Life Updates: Co-op Pause, Challenge Tracking, Bespoke HUD Preset settings, and more are coming to Season 02.

Warzone

Season 02: A focus on gameplay tuning, quality of life improvements, and addressing ongoing bugs.

A focus on gameplay tuning, quality of life improvements, and addressing ongoing bugs. New Perk: Regenerate your armor via the new Reactive Armor Perk at launch. In the mid-season, get the Low Profile Perk, improving your movement speed when crouched, prone, and downed.

Regenerate your armor via the new Reactive Armor Perk at launch. In the mid-season, get the Low Profile Perk, improving your movement speed when crouched, prone, and downed. Season 02 Ranked Play: Prepare for a new season of Battle Royale Ranked Play, including all-new rewards.

Across All Modes

Weapons Detail: Grab 10 new Weapons across Season 02, with four armaments revealed today, including the Cypher 091 Assault Rifle, PPSh-41 SMG, Feng 82 LMG, and TR2 Marksman Rifle. Expect a melee-focused set of new weapons to be revealed at mid-season! Plus, unlock new weapon attachments, including the Underbarrel Crossbow, Belt-Fed Magazine, and more.

Grab 10 new Weapons across Season 02, with four armaments revealed today, including the Cypher 091 Assault Rifle, PPSh-41 SMG, Feng 82 LMG, and TR2 Marksman Rifle. Expect a melee-focused set of new weapons to be revealed at mid-season! Plus, unlock new weapon attachments, including the Underbarrel Crossbow, Belt-Fed Magazine, and more. Battle Pass and BlackCell: The brand-new Season 02 Battle Pass delivers an impressive amount of new content, including free tiers and three base weapons alongside rewards like new Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, Calling Cards, Finishing Moves, Emotes, and more.

The brand-new Season 02 Battle Pass delivers an impressive amount of new content, including free tiers and three base weapons alongside rewards like new Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, Calling Cards, Finishing Moves, Emotes, and more. Season 02 Operators: The teched-out Vortex headlines as the BlackCell Operator, accompanied by Battle Pass Operator Nocturne, a lethal assassin who ruthlessly hunts down his targets. Plus, take control of the cybernetic assassin The Terminator, arriving in the Store alongside other incredible Bundles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!