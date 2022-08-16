Dual Universe Will Finally Be Released This September

Indie developer and publisher Novaquark will finally release their MMORPG Dual Universe next month after eight years of development. From the early days of Kickstarter funding to the more recent beta testing that's been happening with the game, the devs have painstakingly made sure the game would work on multiple levels and be one of the best sci-fi experiences you could have with an MMORPG without anything breaking or causing issues. Now we'll finally get to see it in full as the game will drop on September 27th, which will also be the first time it's available on Steam.

Dual Universe is an innovative single-server experience shared by everyone. Players are able to build almost anything as they participate in a player-driven economy, form organizations, and wage war with one another. Numerous improvements and new features have been implemented during the game's beta period, including space warfare, new VFX, asteroid discovery and mining, space markets, automated mining, a new first-time user experience, visual and performance enhancements, and more.

"Since Dual Universe's beta launched two years ago, our community of dedicated Novean explorers, plunderers, miners, and pioneers have created amazing stories in towering cities, underground bases, and orbital space stations," says Nouredine Abboud, CEO of Novaquark. "We are incredibly thankful for everyone who has embarked on this journey with us so far, and are thrilled to open this new chapter of the game's incredible voyage so far." "Dual Universe's upcoming launch offers players the opportunity to relive the excitement of discovering Helios' immense planets all over again alongside new and familiar faces," adds Cyrille Fontaine, Creative Director at Novaquark. "With the many additions and improvements that we added during beta, we know that the game has solid foundations to propose an experience like no other, which we can continue to build upon.."