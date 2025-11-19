Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Nuketown

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Launches Nuketown 2025 Tomorrow

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 brings back one of the franchise's most epic maps updated, as Nuketown 2025 arrives in-game tomorrow

Article Summary Nuketown 2025 map launches for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, bringing futuristic battles tomorrow.

This revamped classic features upgraded elements, including robot mannequins and visual enhancements.

Players can use tactics like attacking from the rear fences and exploiting cover in the Cul De Sac.

Equip Infantry Sensors Overclock and RC-XD to maximize strategy and ambush enemies effectively.

Activision has released new details about the next major Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 map being added to the game, as Nuketown 2025 arrives tomorrow. This is not the run-down or under-construction map we've seen in the past; this is the look of the future, finished and complete, as you get to take down enemies in a completed home of the future. Along with the video above, the team released a short guide online, which we have snippets of below. The map will be out on November 20, 2025.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Nuketown 2025

The most storied Multiplayer map in Black Ops history, Nuketown returns in a remaster of Nuketown 2025, the incarnation first seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. This version retains the retrofuture feel of the original, while adding some flourishes such as upgrading the former mannequins into robots. Regardless of your level of experience on this legendary map, it's time to rediscover the city of the future.

Nuketown 2025 is a constant forward march into the action, but sometimes it's worth letting the action come to you. When there's movement in either Yard, get behind the fences and attack from the rear. Many players will be too busy checking the House and Garage, so you can get the jump on them. The RC-XD Scorestreak fits right through the holes in the fence on either side of the map. Look for them on the north side of the Yard. The holes lead to a path with a ramp jump that curves around to the opposite Yard. Equip the Infantry Sensors Overclock ability to spot enemies on the other side of the fence ahead of time. The moving truck offers an island of cover in the otherwise open Cul De Sac. There's not much room inside, but with a Shotgun or SMG, you can rule the immediate area. In objective modes where the capture point sits nearby, use the truck to get up close, ambushing enemies before they have a chance to get away.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!