Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 Reveals Season One Content

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 has revealed all of the content dropping for Black Out 7, Warzoner, and across all modes next week

Article Summary Black Ops 7 Season One adds new maps, weapons, and modes to Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Discover Astra Malorum Zombies map, Haven's Hollow in Warzone, and festive CODMAS content.

Unlock new skills, perks, Scorestreaks, and Weekly Challenges for exclusive rewards and XP boosts.

Battle Pass and BlackCell return with new Operator Skins, Blueprints, and limited-time store bundles.

Activision and Treyarch have revealed new details about the firsts eason of content coming to Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7, coming out next week. Every mode is getting something new, including the new Astra Malorum Zombies map and the Haven's Hollow Resurgence map in Call of Duty: Warzone, new skills and weapons, new gameplay features, and more. We have the dev notes here and you can read the full patch notes on their website, as the content drops on December 4, 2025.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Endgame

Endgame is Open: Endgame and the vast Avalon map is now instantly accessible to all Black Ops 7 players as of November 21!

Endgame and the vast Avalon map is now instantly accessible to all Black Ops 7 players as of November 21! New Word Events: Take on multiple new Endgame World Events across Avalon. Face down a giant Zombies-inspired robot, fight off hallucinations near a neurotoxin outbreak, and in the Mid-Season, engage in combat with an advanced VTOL manifested by fear.

Take on multiple new Endgame World Events across Avalon. Face down a giant Zombies-inspired robot, fight off hallucinations near a neurotoxin outbreak, and in the Mid-Season, engage in combat with an advanced VTOL manifested by fear. New Skills: Power up with eight new Exotic Skills earned by completing World Events; choose to strike with a deadly melee punch, resurrect yourself, or deal devastating critical damage in a variety of ways! Then during the Mid-Season, obtain access to the all-new Phantom Skill Track.

Power up with eight new Exotic Skills earned by completing World Events; choose to strike with a deadly melee punch, resurrect yourself, or deal devastating critical damage in a variety of ways! Then during the Mid-Season, obtain access to the all-new Phantom Skill Track. CODMAS in Endgame: Avalon gets festive with the arrival of CODMAS in Endgame, bringing snowballs and giftwrapped Supply Boxes into play.

Multiplayer

6+ Maps: At launch, deploy to brand-new maps Fate, Utopia, and Odysseus plus a remaster of Standoff, followed by the Sleighjacked map variant arriving just before CODMAS.

At launch, deploy to brand-new maps Fate, Utopia, and Odysseus plus a remaster of Standoff, followed by the Sleighjacked map variant arriving just before CODMAS. 6+ Modes: Play fan-favorite Party Modes including Prop Hunt, Sticks & Stones, Sharpshooter, One in the Chamber, and Gun Game.

Play fan-favorite Party Modes including Prop Hunt, Sticks & Stones, Sharpshooter, One in the Chamber, and Gun Game. Additional Content: Pilot the new Deadeye Drone Scorestreak, an aerial drone equipped with a sniper rifle and two new Overclock abilities to further customize its payload.

Zombies

New Round-Based Zombies Map: Seek out another Shadowsmith at a mysterious observatory in Astra Malorum, the next Zombies story map exploring an evil presence festering in the Dark Aether. Face the new O.S.C.A.R. Elite robot and wield the new LGM-1 Wonder Weapon. Turn new traps to your advantage and earn new quest rewards on completion.

Seek out another Shadowsmith at a mysterious observatory in Astra Malorum, the next Zombies story map exploring an evil presence festering in the Dark Aether. Face the new O.S.C.A.R. Elite robot and wield the new LGM-1 Wonder Weapon. Turn new traps to your advantage and earn new quest rewards on completion. New Gameplay Content: Fight back the horde in the Exit 115 Survival map, get a guided Main Quest experience in Directed mode for Ashes of the Damned, and turn up the difficulty with Cursed mode in Astra Malorum.

Fight back the horde in the Exit 115 Survival map, get a guided Main Quest experience in Directed mode for Ashes of the Damned, and turn up the difficulty with Cursed mode in Astra Malorum. Returning Perk, More Loadout Content, and Augments: Chug Mule Kick to carry a third Primary Weapon, with added benefits gained from researching its Major and Minor Augments.

Chug Mule Kick to carry a third Primary Weapon, with added benefits gained from researching its Major and Minor Augments. New GobbleGums, Equipment, and Support: Spice up your matches with two new GobbleGums joined by a host of Equipment and Support returning from Black Ops 6, ready for construction at the Crafting Table in the Mid-Season.

Spice up your matches with two new GobbleGums joined by a host of Equipment and Support returning from Black Ops 6, ready for construction at the Crafting Table in the Mid-Season. Leaderboard Event: Compete on a 30-player Leaderboard on the new Season 01 Round-Based Map, Astra Malorum, to win Camo and GobbleGum rewards, and more!

Call of Duty: Warzone

New Gameplay Features: Get details on the changes coming to movement, Loadouts, Perks, Equipment, and more with the Season 01 integration with Black Ops 7.

Get details on the changes coming to movement, Loadouts, Perks, Equipment, and more with the Season 01 integration with Black Ops 7. New Resurgence Map: Haven's Hollow: Deploy to Haven's Hollow, a brand-new Resurgence map tucked away in the Appalachian Mountains and replete with old school American charm.

Haven's Hollow: Deploy to Haven's Hollow, a brand-new Resurgence map tucked away in the Appalachian Mountains and replete with old school American charm. New Verdansk POIs: Explore the new Signal Station featuring an interactive element that rewards worthy squads with a view of their enemies. Loot up in the remastered Factory, returning since its first appearance in Verdansk '84.

Explore the new Signal Station featuring an interactive element that rewards worthy squads with a view of their enemies. Loot up in the remastered Factory, returning since its first appearance in Verdansk '84. Modes: Across Battle Royale and Resurgence, get a look at the modes coming in Season 01, including a special CODMAS LTM you don't want to miss.

All Modes

Weapons Detail: Face your enemies with an arsenal of new weapons arriving throughout the season, including the Kogot-7 SMG, Maddox RFB Assault Rifle, Sokol 545 LMG, NX Ravager Crossbow, Ballistic Knife, Sturmwolf 45 SMG, and the Hawker HX Sniper Rifle.

Face your enemies with an arsenal of new weapons arriving throughout the season, including the Kogot-7 SMG, Maddox RFB Assault Rifle, Sokol 545 LMG, NX Ravager Crossbow, Ballistic Knife, Sturmwolf 45 SMG, and the Hawker HX Sniper Rifle. New Events and Rewards: Play new events and earn rewards including a community event challenging everyone to work together to complete community missions.

Play new events and earn rewards including a community event challenging everyone to work together to complete community missions. Battle Pass and BlackCell: Season 01 brings a brand-new Battle Pass, introducing new Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, Calling Cards, Finishing Moves, Emotes, and more across a mix of free and premium tiers. Get BlackCell for additional rewards including the exclusive "Scorn" Operator and Skin.

Season 01 brings a brand-new Battle Pass, introducing new Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, Calling Cards, Finishing Moves, Emotes, and more across a mix of free and premium tiers. Get BlackCell for additional rewards including the exclusive "Scorn" Operator and Skin. Season 01 Operators: Deploy as Dorne via the Battle Pass and Scorn (BlackCell), geared up and ready to dominate any and all game modes.

Deploy as Dorne via the Battle Pass and Scorn (BlackCell), geared up and ready to dominate any and all game modes. Weekly Challenges: Complete Weekly Challenges throughout the season to unlock new Loadout items, Camo rewards, and XP.

Complete Weekly Challenges throughout the season to unlock new Loadout items, Camo rewards, and XP. New Store Offerings: Rep your support for the Call of Duty League with the new CDL Launch Pack joined by other new Store content like the Aerial Dominance and Dead Ranger Bundles, and more.

