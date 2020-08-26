Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Will Launch On November 13th

Activision and Treyarch fully revealed the trailer and more for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which will launch November 13th. As you might suspect, the game is set in the 1980's with the world at the height of the Cold War full of spy games, espionage, and covert battles that could stop us or speed us into nuclear war. Unlike the previous Black Ops title, this one will come with a complete campaign telling a story from the era as you visit places like East Berlin, Turkey, Vietnam, Soviet-era Moscow, and more as you will be on the trail of a shadowy figure named Perseus, who is "on a mission to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history". With it comes a complete arsenal of Cold War weapons and equipment which will be featured in the next generation of multiplayer combat for the series. As well as an all-new co-op gameplay experience with Zombies. Yes, Zombies are coming back, and hopefully dressed in the most stylish Miami Vice gear. There will be a bigger reveal of the multiplayer content on September 9th on Twitch, but until then, here's some quotes from today's reveal from the devs as well as screenshots and the trailer.

"We are excited to launch the next blockbuster title in Call of Duty, one of the most iconic franchises in entertainment with over 100 million players across console, PC and mobile," said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. "Black Ops Cold War will deliver a thrilling experience that will not only set the bar for next generation action games but also keep our players connected to their friends."

"What better way to reveal Black Ops Cold War than together with our players from inside Call of Duty: Warzone," said Byron Beede, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Call of Duty, Activision. "Black Ops Cold War delivers on all fronts – from the thrilling Story Campaign, to the next generation of Multiplayer, a brand-new Zombies experience and bringing awesome new content into Warzone following release. We're excited to have our development teams led by Treyarch and Raven bring this next, great Black Ops experience to the next generation of platforms."

"It's an honor to develop an all-new story for Call of Duty: Black Ops players," said Dan Vondrak, Sr. Creative Director, Raven Software. "Black Ops Cold War picks up right after the original, dropping players into a conspiracy-filled thrill ride set in the 1980s. Fighting alongside fan favorite-characters like Woods, Mason and Hudson, players will battle to uncover the truth. Everything isn't what it seems, as players choices help shape the outcome of the narrative. We cannot wait for fans to experience it themselves."

"Black Ops Cold War is not only a celebration of what makes the Black Ops series special, but it's also a new beginning for the next generation of players," said Mark Gordon, Co-Studio Head, Treyarch. "As developers, being able to bring this kind of experience to a new generation of consoles is an incredible opportunity."

"Today is only the start," continued Treyarch Co-Studio Head Dan Bunting. "Treyarch will deliver a connected, next-generation Multiplayer, as well as a new Zombies experience – say nothing of our plans to expand and extend Call of Duty: Warzone with new experiences for all. There's much more to come!"