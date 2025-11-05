Posted in: Blizzard, BlizzCon, Conventions, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, BlizzCon 2026

BlizzCon 2026 Details Revealed With Passes Going On Sale

Tickets go up for sale this week for BlizzCon 2026, as we learned some of the early details of the event happening next September

Article Summary BlizzCon 2026 takes place September 12-13, featuring classic activities and new surprises.

Early bird passes start at $250 on November 7; regular passes priced at $290 while supplies last.

Darkmoon Faire returns with an optional after-hours add-on for $89.99, including tokens and merch.

Charity Night supports Make-A-Wish, offering exclusive perks for $499.99; all proceeds donated.

Blizzard Entertainment released a ton of info about what to expect from BlizzCon 2026, as well as revealing ticket and pass prices to attend the event next September. Passes will go on sale November 7, with an early bird special for the first time set at a special rate from November 7-9 (or while supplies last), for the all-in price of $250 each. Standard-rate passes will go on sale on November 18 for $290 each, while supplies last. The team also revealed preliminary events, which we have listed for you here, as the final planning for the event will probably not be revealed until next Summer.

BlizzCon 2026

BlizzCon Passes grant attendees full two-day weekend admission to BlizzCon, including all Halls and Arena, during show hours on Saturday, September 12, and Sunday, September 13, 2026. In addition, pass holders get in-game goodies* and exclusive BlizzCon commemorative items. Blizzard also shared a first look at the show's offerings. Attendees can expect the return of classic BlizzCon staples—including Opening Ceremony, hands-on gameplay, developer panels, Community Night, a range of esports tournaments, the return of the BlizzCon Charity Night, and the Darkmoon Faire. Additional details can be found in the blog.

The Darkmoon Faire is casting its spell over BlizzCon once more. While every attendee may enter its gates during show hours, those who wish to extend their stay can choose an optional add-on to their BlizzCon Pass: the Darkmoon Faire After Hours experience. For $89.99 USD all-in, this add-on grants attendees entry to an exclusive three-hour event Saturday evening, September 12, to both the Darkmoon Faire and the BlizzCon Store. Also included are 20 Faire Tokens and a collectible credential.

Also returning to BlizzCon 2026 is the BlizzCon Charity Night, an exclusive event with Blizzard developers, artists, and community representatives. This year, Blizzard is thrilled to partner with Make-A-Wish® as the beneficiary of the BlizzCon Charity Night. Visit Wish.org to learn more about Make-A-Wish and their mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. In addition to entry to this exclusive event, the BlizzCon Charity Night add-on also includes access to a reserved seating section at Opening Ceremony, a signed piece of Blizzard artwork, and a collectible credential. The all-in price for the BlizzCon Charity Night is $499.99 USD, while supplies last. Blizzard will donate 100% of the purchase price of the BlizzCon Charity Night add-on to Make-A-Wish less any chargebacks or refunds.

For those who can't make it in person, BlizzCon Opening Ceremony and other programming across the weekend will be live streamed free of charge. Details on how our virtual audience can acquire the BlizzCon in-game goodies will be shared at a later date.

