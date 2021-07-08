Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Sets A New Chapter In July

Activision released new information today about Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies as the latest chapter will be coming out. On July 15th, the next chapter of the Dark Aether story will be told as it now has expanded with an old enemy overtaking a divided city. This story slowly counts down to the impending release of "Mauer der Toten." You can read part of that story down below along with a pair of trailers for this next chapter, or you can read the full notes here.

Die Maschine Morasko, Poland November 13, 1983 In the evening downpour in East Berlin, Agent Samantha Maxis calls the Situation Room direct to Officer Grigori Weaver, Field Ops Director for the CIA's Requiem research group. "Did you get the package?" Weaver is indignant. "We've lost two teams since you went dark. Old war footage is the last thing on my mind right now." "Watch it," Sam replies. "Watch the tape. Then tell me I'm wrong." The footage shows Soviet soldiers uncovering "Projekt Endstation," an abandoned Nazi research facility in Morasko, Poland. Unaware of the dangers ahead, they enter the facility and fall to the ravenous undead within. They tried to cover it up. It didn't work.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Die Maschine Intro Cinematic (https://youtu.be/GQgiNSvrcEs)

Immediately after seeing this footage, Weaver sends his best Requiem agents to Projekt Endstation, and with the assistance of Requiem's Doctor Grey, Doctor Strauss, and Major Carver, they discover the source of the undead invasion: a particle accelerator experiment gone horribly wrong, creating a dimensional rift to the Dark Aether. Why was this rift important? Requiem's rivals on the other side of the Cold War, the Omega Group, are using the Dark Aether to harvest an incredibly valuable resource: Aetherium. More powerful, yet unstable, than any other substance in this world, with catalyzing effects on plutonium and other nuclear elements, Aetherium is Omega's key to helping their side win the Cold War before the civilian world has time to save themselves. By entering the Dark Aether itself, Requiem's agents find a way to close the rift while uncovering more of the facility's past, including intel on the key players and motivations behind the original experiment. But in doing so, they trigger the self-destruction of the entire facility – a small price to pay, knowing that the horrors within the Dark Aether could no longer invade this dimension no further – at least, until Samantha Maxis sets out to meet a contact in Vietnam. Unearth the full history behind Projekt Endstation — including its ultimate demise — by completing the Main Quest and collecting 100% of the Intel hidden within "Die Maschine," available via public or private matches in Zombies.