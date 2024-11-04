Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty

Call Of Duty: Mobile Reveals Fifth Anniversary Plans

Call Of Duty: Mobile has a ton of new content coming out for Season 10 of this recent run, as they celebrate the game's 5th anniversary

Article Summary Celebrate Call of Duty: Mobile's 5th anniversary with Season 10's exciting new content and updates.

Explore Krai, a new Battle Royale map with a stunning landscape and hidden secrets.

Experience unique gameplay twists in Krai, including respawns and scannable dog tags.

Join Urban Tracker's mission, solving mini-games for powerful rewards in the Krai narrative.

Activision has revealed its plans to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Call Of Duty: Mobile with a bunch of new content for Season 10 of the most recent run. Honestly, that's a phrase you NEVER hear anyone say about any Call of Duty title, since they all run a single year and are instantly replaced with the next one in the Fall. But since the mobile title changes with whatever the main game is, seeing a title run five years fully supported is a sight to see. We have a couple of snippets of details below about the content to come from their latest blog, as it all launches on Wednesday, November 6.

Call Of Duty: Mobile – Fifth Anniversary

New Battle Royale Map: Krai Level up your Battle Royale experience with a new map. Krai is a mid-sized map nestled in a valley at the base of the Ural Mountains, featuring a serene and picturesque landscape full of conspiracies hidden just below the surface. Krai includes five major points of interest: In the map's center, encounter the Knight Station transit hub. Enter the Principia Sanatorium to the south, Tranquility Parish to the northwest, and the abandoned Safari Land Animal Play Park and Thistledown Village Industrial Park to the east. The rules are a bit different here, too. Every Operator gets one respawn. After that, you'll drop a scannable dog tag when eliminated. If your squad can reach it and scan it, you're back in the game. Keep a sharp eye out for map secrets, including concealed areas, objectives, and more. Seek out the swimming pool, activate the train, watch for flocks of chickens, explore the church… these and other easter eggs encourage Operators to investigate every part of the new map. Krai Narrative: Deploy as Urban Tracker

Embark on a special mission as Urban Tracker and Kumo-chan to explore Krai's Sanatorium for insight into Krai's secret history. Follow clues and engage in combat alongside your robot companion as Rin Yoshida commands the duo from a remote location. Engage in mini-games to get through security and keep an eye out for similar mini-games in regular Krai Battle Royale matches. Completing those mini-games will often provide unique and powerful in-match weapons or reward

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!