Call Of Duty: Mobile Reveals Season 2 Plans As They Go Heavy Metal Call Of Duty: Mobile is bringing the pain this time around as the latest version brings weaponless combat in for Season 2.

Activision has revealed details for the Second Season of the latest incarnation of Call Of Duty: Mobile, as things are going Heavy Metal. The latest season is set to launch on February 22nd, and with it will bring a post-apocalyptic theme that will have you in the middle of a desert map called Diesel, complete with two new MP modes, a Unit Support perk, a new Weapon, and more. We got the dev notes and trailer for you to check out below, as the complete details can be found on the game's blog.

"Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 2: Heavy Metal gives players the opportunity to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards with a fresh supply of free and premium content, including operators such as Domino – Intimidation Tactics and the never-before-seen Deadman, as well as the Maddox weapon, Unit Support perk, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty® Points (CP), and more launching throughout the season!"

