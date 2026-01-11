Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty

Call of Duty: Mobile Reveals The Black Ops 7 Era of Season One

Call of Duty: Mobile has a new season coming this week, as Season One: Frozen Abyss will be the first of the Black Ops 7 era

Article Summary Season One: Frozen Abyss ushers in the Black Ops 7 era in Call of Duty: Mobile with winter-themed content.

Unlock the new Mythic Operator, Codename: Lazarus, plus powerful weapons and a fresh battle pass.

Street Fighter collaboration returns with exclusive blueprints, events, and Ryu's Gloves reward.

Secret Cache Catch-Up event and winter sports challenges offer more skins and weapon blueprints.

Activision has revealed its plans for the first season of Call of Duty: Mobile during the Black Ops 7 era, as Season One: Frozen Abyss is set to arrive this week. This is a winter-themed season, if you didn't already get that from the title, as a new battle pass and content are on the way. This includes the brand-new Mythic Draw, where players can obtain the Codename: Lazarus – Cosmic Wrath Mythic Operator, as well as a new Street Fighter collaboration on the way, some New Year celebrations, and more. We have a snippet of everything revealed in their latest blog below, as the content arrives on in January 14.

Call of Duty: Mobile – Season One: Frozen Abyss

A new year marks a refresh of seasons with the impending arrival of Call of Duty®: Mobile Season 1! We're starting 2026 strong as Codename: Lazarus rises from the dead in a brand-new Mythic Draw. We're also re-releasing the Grim Ending Mythic Draw for a limited time, the winner of the Mythic Voting event that began in Season 10 last year. Get more rewards across a variety of events, including a new Street Fighter themed event, as well as multiple winter-themed events. Wield the fast-firing, low-recoil LC10 SMG and distract enemies with the Inflatable Decoy, both featured in the new Battle Pass along with new Operator Skins, Weapons Blueprints, and more.

Street Fighter Part 2

The brawl continues as the Street Fighter collaboration brings a second themed event arriving in the new year, bringing new challenges and rewards including highlights like the M4 — Vulcan Blast Weapon Blueprint, Charm — Charming Guile, and the marquee reward, the Prizefighters — Ryu's Gloves Melee Weapon Blueprint. Step back into the streets and bring the fight. Winter Events

Get warmed up and ready to compete with the arrival of multiple winter-themed events, including a winter sports event bringing key rewards like the AS Val — Ski Slope Weapon Blueprint and the Otter — Slope Drifter Operator Skin. Secret Cache Catch-Up Event

And that's not all! Look for a new Secret Cache Catch-Up event, giving players the chance to earn missed Secret Cache rewards, including newly added rewards like a new Season 1 weapon camo and the latest Legendary Striker weapon that was added in Season 11 2025. Frozen Abyss Battle Pass: New Weapon, New Tactical

The Call of Duty: Mobile Frozen Abyss Pass features free and premium winter-themed items including new Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, and additional Call of Duty® Points to spend on your next Premium Pass or Store purchase.

Battle Pass Free Tiers

Spray enemies with the new LC10 SMG, a versatile weapon sporting low recoil and a high fire rate to down targets fast. The Inflatable Decoy also joins the Battle Pass, a throwable Tactical item that deploys a balloon decoy when triggered. Other free tier rewards include a variety of winter-themed Skins, Weapons Blueprints, Vault Coins, and more.

