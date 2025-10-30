Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 10: Vault AU79 Launches Next Week

Perfect your movements in this parkour-themed mode where players race to reach the end before time runs out. Navigate over precarious ledges and past dangerous obstacles attempting to make you lose your footing. Keep steady, move fast, and finish the race.

Transform in Big Head Blizzard

Winter is nearly upon us. What better way to ring in the cold than a few matches of Big Head Blizzard! In this party mode, Operators grow more powerful as they eliminate enemies, earning new Perks as your level increases. Max out your level to become a hulking snow beast, a target with a lot of health and a melee weapon to bring down the enemy team.

Pilot a Mech in Goliath Clash

Suit up as a Goliath and battle against other mechs in this Domination style mode where teams battle over control of capture points on the map. Take a point to earn a battery drop that can be used to upgrade your Goliath with new weapons and abilities.