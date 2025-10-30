Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty, Vault AU79
Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 10: Vault AU79 Launches Next Week
Call of Duty: Mobile has revealed the last season for Black Ops 6, as Season 10: Vault AU79 will be released in early November
Article Summary
- Season 10: Vault AU79 launches Nov. 5, introducing the last Black Ops 6 content in Call of Duty: Mobile
- Ground War 12v12, Chase Mode, Goliath Clash, and Big Head Blizzard modes return for intense battles
- Night maps and The Club bring new ways to engage, with minigames, social hubs, and after-dark mayhem
- Unlock new Girls' Frontline characters, exclusive weapons, and a packed Season 10 Battle Pass
Activision revealed the latest details of what will be the last Black Ops 6 version of seasonal content for Call of Duty: Mobile, as Season 10: Vault AU79 will launch next week. The season comes with the usual array of additions, including the return of Ground War, Chase Mode, Goliath Clash, and Big Head Blizzard modes. As well as the previously unreleased Girls' Frontline characters and weapons, and the Season 10 Battle Pass with a bunch of bonus content for those who want to pay extra. We have snippets of their latest blog for you here as the season launches on November 5, 2025.
Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 10: Vault AU79
Go Dark in Night Maps
Flip on your night vision goggles in after dark matches on Summit, Hackney Yard, and Crash. In this fan-favorite mode first introduced in the Modern Warfare series, all Operators are equipped with NVG tech, illuminating their surroundings with infrared imaging.
Get Social in the Club
The Club returns, the social entertainment area where players can mingle, talk to NPCs, and participate in minigames like boxing and dancing. Players can also party up for matches with other Operators in the Club. Relax and play minigames in the Club between matches, including:
- Kaboom: Catch bombs in your bucket before they reach the bottom.
- Knife Game: A game of skill and precision. Make sure the knife doesn't stab the hand.
- Darts: Play a classic game of darts.
- Boxing: Get into the boxing ring with another player. The first to run out of health will fall to the ground and trigger a KO countdown.
- Keep Jumping: Jump from hoverboard to hoverboard to reach your destination.
- New Dance Floor: Take your spot at the DJ booth and choose between four different songs to play.
Go Big in Ground War
Ground War returns! Deploy in 12v12 largescale combat featuring vehicles and multiple capture points. Dig in when it's time to defend and then hop onto a motorcycle, ATV, or a tank to take the fight to the next objective. There are six capture points in all, and the first team to acquire 300 points wins the match. Capture all six points to end the match early with total victory.
Book it in Chase Mode
Perfect your movements in this parkour-themed mode where players race to reach the end before time runs out. Navigate over precarious ledges and past dangerous obstacles attempting to make you lose your footing. Keep steady, move fast, and finish the race.
Transform in Big Head Blizzard
Winter is nearly upon us. What better way to ring in the cold than a few matches of Big Head Blizzard! In this party mode, Operators grow more powerful as they eliminate enemies, earning new Perks as your level increases. Max out your level to become a hulking snow beast, a target with a lot of health and a melee weapon to bring down the enemy team.
Pilot a Mech in Goliath Clash
Suit up as a Goliath and battle against other mechs in this Domination style mode where teams battle over control of capture points on the map. Take a point to earn a battery drop that can be used to upgrade your Goliath with new weapons and abilities.