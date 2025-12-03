Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty

Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 11 Celebrates Its Sixth Anniversary

Call of Duty: Mobile - Season 11 brings about a new anniversary celebration, as well as a collaboration with Street Fighter 6 in two new modes

Article Summary Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 launches with Sixth Anniversary celebrations starting December.

New DMZ: Recon extraction mode drops squads into Serpent Island and Building 21 for PvPvE action.

Exclusive Street Fighter 6 crossover brings Shoryu and Hadoken multiplayer mode and themed BR skills.

Unlock Street Fighter abilities by interacting with Ryu, Akuma, Chun-Li, and Cammy in Battle Royale.

Activision has revealed new details about Call of Duty: Mobile's next seasonal launch, as Season 11 celebrates the game's Sixth Anniversary. The new season comes with a ton of additions and updates to the game, but two stand out from the pack. The first being the new DMZ: Recon extraction mode, which pits squads of up to three into one of two maps to fight in PvPvE combat against a mix of human opponents and hostile bots. The second is a crossover with Capcom involving Street Fighter 6, as two limited-time modes will be added featuring characters from the fighting game. We have snippets of what is coming, which you can find the full details on their latest blog, as the season launches on December 11, 2025.

Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 11

DMZ: Recon

Say hello to the third major game mode to launch beside Multiplayer and Battle Royale. DMZ: Recon brings extraction-based gameplay to Call of Duty: Mobile as squads of three drop into one of two maps and engage in PvPvE combat against a mix of human and hostiles. Land, fight, loot, and extract to keep what you've earned. Die and lose it all. Deploy to the largescale Serpent Island or battle along the corridors of Building 21. Complete Contracts, find new gear, and evade the expanding cloud of radiation closing in throughout the match. To keep your progress, you must successfully extract before the match ends. Check your map for exfil points and get out before it's too late.

Serpent Island

Serpent Island is a large, Battle Royale-style map comprised of multiple zones including points of interest inspired by fan-favorite Call of Duty maps from across the series. Fight in and around the dense urban center, along the freighter anchored offshore, and over the halls and rooftops of ancient buildings in this original map mixing iconic sights with new landmarks supporting a diverse range of playstyles. Earn cash and seek out Buy Stations to purchase vehicles to traverse the map more quickly. Be on your guard as you encounter enemy squads and AI opponents, including a unique boss enemy offering unique loot if you can survive the fight. Watch the timer and check your map for available extraction points; you don't want to be late getting out.

Building 21

First released as part of the Season One Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Building 21 returns, an entirely indoor map spread over three floors featuring a faster pace and more intense moment-to-moment gameplay compared to the larger Serpent Island. Fight down in the garage around parked vehicles and equipment rooms or move up to the main floor featuring an assortment of offices, restaurants, and living area. On the second level, skirmish through the laboratory and weapons storage. Building 21's tighter layout creates a more competitive match experience, perfect for squads looking to sharpen their skills in the forge of constant battle. Street Fighter: Multiplayer Mode — Shoryu and Hadoken Knock out the enemy and power up with classic Street Fighter moves in this brawler-style moshpit rotating through a select map pool. Scorestreaks are disabled and Operators enter the match equipped with only the Prizefighter gloves and increased jump height to reflect the martial feats of Street Fighter champions. Build up your rage meter through combat until you earn enough to transform into either Hidora Kai — Ryu, and Shigenori — Akuma. Choose Hidora Kai — Ryu's move set to gain the classic Hadoken projectile ability and his powerful wave motion fist attack, Shinku Hadoken. With Shigenori — Akuma's combat style, unleash the Shoryuken rising uppercut and eliminate enemies in your path with the Shun Goku Satsu attack. The first player to land enough eliminations becomes the match champion. Battle Royale Mode — Street Royale Look for new special items found throughout Isolated during the Street Fighter collaboration. Interact with holograms of Hidora Kai — Ryu, Shigenori — Akuma, Shadowfall — Chun-Li, and Fiona St. George — Cammy to acquire their abilities, activating special attacks to use against your foes. In addition to Ryu's Hadoken and Akuma's Shoryuken attacks, players can acquire Shadowfall — Chun-Li's Spinning Bird Kick and Fiona St. George — Cammy's Spiral Arrow ability. Skills last for the entirety of the BR match.

