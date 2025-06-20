Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Secretlab, Video Games | Tagged: Automobili Lamborghini, gaming chair, lamborghini

Secretlab Teams With Automobili Lamborghini For Exclusive Gaming Chair

Secretlab has teamed up with Automobili Lamborghini once again for a new gaming chair, this one being super exclusive in numbers

Article Summary Secretlab and Automobili Lamborghini unveil the ultra-exclusive Pinnacle Superleggera gaming chair edition.

Only 100 Pinnacle Superleggera chairs will be produced, each with a unique numbered badge for collectors.

Features custom forged carbon top plate inspired by Lamborghini Revuelto’s advanced composite technology.

Premium Dinamica suede upholstery and Secretlab Titan Evo support combine luxury, comfort, and performance.

Secretlab has partnered up once again with Automobili Lamborghini for a new gaming chair design, but this one is going to be super exclusive. The new Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Superleggera chair brings all of the company's innovations into one seat, while adorned with a special design and plated number on the back to show you have one of only 100 chairs made. Once they sell all 100, this design is gone for good! The chair will go on sale on June 23 at 9am PT, but until then, you can read more about it below.

Secretlab Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Superleggera

A custom forged carbon top plate designed just for the chair draws inspiration from Lamborghini's signature Forged Composites, an advanced composite created with the sole purpose of unlocking new frontiers in technological innovation and achieving record performance. Used exclusively in the Lamborghini Revuelto, Forged Composites makes the car's revolutionary monofuselage possible, enabling a 20% weight reduction and helping it break new ground in lightweight engineering, torsional stiffness, and energy absorption. Every forged carbon top plate on the Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Superleggera Edition is unique, with randomly distributed carbon fiber flecks. Together with a serialized badge numbered from 1 to 100, every chair is a one-of-a-kind collector's masterpiece.

The finest Dinamica upholstery delivers an unmistakably soft and velvety touch. The choice of luxury super sports cars, Dinamica is a non-woven suede made for exceptional performance and incredible comfort. The chair also features the same Y-shaped motifs that have defined all chairs in the Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Collection. Flowing accents trace the sleek silhouette of the chair from the shoulders down to the seat base, capturing the elegance and speed Lamborghini is known for. The Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Superleggera Edition chair is paired with all the proprietary technologies of the Secretlab Titan Evo, which has been refined over hundreds of prototypes and rigorous testing to ensure long hours of support.

