DOOM Eternal On Nintendo Switch Will Only Be Digital

Those of you looking to play DOOM Eternal on the Nintendo Switch will only have one way of getting your hands on the game. While PlayStation and Xbox players were able to snag the game on Day 1 along with PC players, Bethesda has been working to put the game on the Switch in the background. Well, it looks like their development of it has come to an end as they will only be doing a digital version of the game. Bethesda sent a statement to IGN confirming the news.

"While DOOM Eternal is 100% on track for an imminent digital-only release on Nintendo Switch, the absence of a physical release at retail resulted in cancelled pre-orders." They added, "Affected customers will receive full refunds and should contact their preferred retailer for more information."

The news is kind of depressing but not all that shocking considering the track record the series has on the Switch. The 2016 game had content removed from it so it could be a playable title on the Switch, as id Software cut out what wasn't necessary to make it happen. Which included removing multiplayer from the cartridge version in order to release it to the general public. So it doesn't shock us at all that the company basically decided to forego a proper cartridge version this time around as to not cut content and force people to download it online anyway, and just make the game totally downloadable. Whether that appeals to fans or not is kinda up in the air, as we're certain there are players who have no desire to download a massive game to their already limited Switch memory. We'll see what the file size ends up being when we get a proper release date,.