Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 3 Will Launch On April 16th

Activision and Tencent Games revealed today that Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 3 will launch sooner than expected. The season will be called "Tokyo Escape" and it will officially kick off on April 16th at 5pm PT. The season will launch with a bunch of new content for you to team up on as you'll be getting a new Multiplayer Mode, a Swords & Stones mode, as well as the addition of two new maps in the form of Oasis and Coastal. You'll also have access to a pair now two epic premier weapons you can earn in the form of the PP19 Bizon – Yokai and the QXR – Scorching Sun. Not to mention 50 tiers of rewards in the battle pass for the season, including Samurai-themed characters, weapons, and more.

Call Of Duty: Mobile Season 3 New Maps – Two new multiplayer maps make their debut in Call of Duty: Mobile: Oasis – First introduced in Modern Warfare 3, Oasis takes place in an upscale desert hotel themed for the season. Coastal – A brand-new map designed for Call of Duty: Mobile and created specifically for the Search & Destroy mode.

– Two new multiplayer maps make their debut in Call of Duty: Mobile: New Battle Royale Updates – Season 3 will also see the addition of a new operator skill and BR class. Operator Skill – Bull Charge – A riot shield skill that can be earned by reaching Tier 14 in the Season 3 battle pass. BR Class – Spotter – The new Battle Royale class will be available later in the season through its own featured event.

– Season 3 will also see the addition of a new operator skill and BR class. New Multiplayer Modes Night Mode 2.0 – Optimized versions of Night Mode launching for a limited time (April 22- 28) Swords & Stones – Available for a limited time (May 6-12), this mode goes back to basics allowing only melee weapons in a free-for-all contest. The new mode includes airdrops that change to the Shadow Blade skill, Molotov Cocktail Scorestreaks and more.

Marquee Event – "Warrior's Path," a Samurai-themed event begins on April 29 and enables players to join either the Five Knights or the U.A.C. to complete daily tasks and earn rewards in either MP or BR mode. Winner takes all here, with the faction earning the most points at the end of the day taking control of a node on the map.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Call of Duty®: Mobile – Season 3 Tokyo Escape | Battle Pass Trailer (https://youtu.be/9P2ZpVdnp30)