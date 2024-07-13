Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: PUBG

PUBG Mobile Has Released Ocean Odyssey Update

A new massive update has been released for PUBG Mobile, as players have access to Version 3.3, the new Ocean Odyssey content.

Krafton Inc. has released a massive new update for PUBG Mobile, as Version 3.3 has brought about the new Ocean Odyssey theme and content. Along with a number of new enhancements, the content comes with a new deep-sea adventure found in the new Ocean Odyssey mode. You'll also find updates and upgrades to Home Mode and World of Wonder, as well as a Zombie Uprising mode in Metro Royale, and new legendary items in Cycle 7 Season 19. All of this will be available until September 9, so dive in now while you can.

PUBG Mobile – Ocean Odyssey

Ocean Odyssey is a new, immersive themed mode where players can explore the submerged remains of the Ocean Palace, an ancient ocean kingdom, and search for lost treasures. In the Forsaken Ruins, players will also encounter majestic Ocean Temples, with their entrances hidden behind cascading water. Alongside these new settings come new mechanics and items, including the powerful Trident. Sealed within the Ocean Palace, the Trident grants players access to unique swimming techniques and boosts their underwater speed. When used, it can also summon a water tornado to control enemies. When a player retrieves the Trident, a legendary yet deadly sea creature, the Kraken, will awaken, destroying the Ocean Palace with a surge of seawater and forcing the player to return to the surface. Players can also utilize new items, including the Water Orb Grenade, which creates large water orbs that capture nearby enemies and force them to swim, and the Water Orb Blaster, which fires orbs that players can navigate using the Hydro Pull ability. Additionally, players can hitch a ride on the Gleaming Stingray, a two-seater mount that can both travel underwater and fly in midair.

A brand new DSR Sniper Rifle, a highly precise bolt-action sniper rifle with dual magazines, is also introduced in the Version 3.3 Update. Erangel also undergoes a transformation, with a dome-shaped observatory now towering over Stalber, while the Ruins and Mylta receive improved layouts for a better in-game experience. Players can also seek out thrilling new Intel Rooms which are scattered across the Erangel map, providing hidden supplies. Additionally, Payload Mode updates introduce two new vehicles: the Fighter Jet, a two-seater aircraft with an autocannon, missile launcher, and decoy deployment, and the Armamech, a versatile four-seater with boosted jump, missiles, and a unique "Magnetise" ability for manipulating objects and tracking air units.

The Version 3.3 Update also includes exciting updates to World of Wonder, bringing an exhilarating new twist to tower defense gameplay. Players can now upgrade towers on the map continuously while strategically using weapons to fend off endless waves of zombies. The update also introduces brand new themed map templates like Ocean Palace and Underwater World, featuring a variety of water elements and underwater decorations for immersive underwater battles in the Ocean Palace arena. This update brings boundless creative options to PUBG Mobile, allowing players even more opportunities to explore their imagination without limits.

