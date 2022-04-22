Call Of Duty: Mobile's Latest Season Will Launch April 28th

Tencent Games and Activision have revealed the latest season for Call Of Duty: Mobile will be released to the public on April 28th. The latest season called "Wild Dogs" will put you against Mother Nature as a brand new enemy with Sandstorms, as well as being added to the Battle Royale gameplay. You'll have a chance to snag 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards and experience a ton of premium content, including operators such as Farah – Desert Sentinel and Ghost – Apparition (both seen below) Not to mention the addition of the new Koshka functional weapon, a new contact grenade, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, COD Points (CP), and more. Plus some additional updates and improvements to the game when it updates next week. Here's a rundown of everything on the way.

Battle Royale Map Change: Sandstorm

Season 4 offers a brand-new way to play Battle Royale where there are no good guys, no bad guys, with only nature as the adversary. A sandstorm will appear randomly in wild areas of Battle Royale. Players entering the sandstorm will be challenged to avoid hurricanes and tornadoes to reach the high-tier loot and special items contained within the weather event. Two New Maps Satellite – First appearing in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Satellite is set deep in the deserts of central Africa where an American-made satellite known as the KH-9 has been grounded. This large map has one wide-open side that features low and high-ground vantage points with trench-like positioning, along with caverns around the map. Khandor Hideout – This versatile, mid-sized map first appeared in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and features a wide variety of cover locations including a market, signal tower, lookout, and garage.

New Themed Event: Sandstorm's Eye

An abnormal sandstorm has appeared in the center of the desert, which has affected the extraction of oil on the map. Enemy forces are using this storm to their advantage and are taking key points of interest for oil extraction. You and other players on the map are fighting back on these key areas and will work together to extract oil from these locations and take them back from the enemy forces. Complete mission, build nodes and funnel fuel pints to advance the event and reap in-game rewards. New MP Mode: Ground War – Call Of Duty: Mobile players can now compete in large-scale infantry and vehicular combat with the new multiplayer mode Ground War. Ground War was a fan-favorite mode introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and will be available on the new Satellite map, as well as Aniya Incursion.

New MP Tournament Mode

Will you make the leaderboard? Fight your way to the top in the new multiplayer Tournament mode! Just tap "Tournament" from the main lobby and compete to earn the Epic DL Q33 – Red Sprite and Shadow Blade – Red Sprite! Top players will be listed in a rolling leaderboard. World Championship Stage 2 Begins – Eligible players who qualified in Stage 1 may now form teams and play ranked matches together to qualify for Stage 3 in the Call Of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022, with a prize pool worth over two million dollars (USD). Stage 2 of the World Championship gets underway on May 12th and runs until May 22nd. Visit the Championship website here for all the details and how to sign up.