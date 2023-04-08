Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II Reveals Intel On Two New Maps Two new maps are coming to the next season of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II, as Activision shows off Black Gold and Pelayo’s Lighthouse.

Activision revealed new details for two new maps coming to Season 03 of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II, set to launch on April 12th. The two maps coming your way will take you to an oil refinery in the dead of night called Black Gold, while the other will stick you on a stormy beachfront as you infiltrate Pelayo's Lighthouse. We have a few notes on both locations, along with links to the latest entries on the game's website about each of them to give you more intel, as well as a final trailer promoting the launch of Season 03.

Black Gold, the first iteration of Multiplayer night operations in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, is a new 6v6 Multiplayer map set in the Al Mazrah Rohan Oil Field under the cover of night. Grab your night vision goggles and thermal optics: We're going dark for a nighttime raid at the Rohan Oil Refinery. This is Black Gold, the first iteration of Multiplayer night operations, Based on the Rohan Oil section of Al Mazrah, this Core Map represents a critical strategic location for both KorTac and SpecGru. Needless to say, failure is not an option.

The second 6v6 Multiplayer map, Pelayo's Lighthouse, is set on an island in the middle of a raging storm. As rain pounds the cliffs of this small, craggy island, a lighthouse offers guidance to passing ships in the night. Even so, nearby shipwrecks tell of the immense danger that comes with navigating the rocky seas. Welcome to Pelayo's Lighthouse as you battle in the midst of a storm over uneven terrain and seek shelter in the Main Building at the center of the island. Watch the scattered maintenance buildings as you traverse the map; you never know who might be positioned within.