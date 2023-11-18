Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Details Season 1 Content

Activision has revealed new details of what's to come in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III - Season 1, coming in Early December.

Article Summary Activision announces Season 1 of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III for early December.

New 6v6 maps, Zombies mode upgrades, and a fresh Warzone location incoming.

Urzikstan map launched for Warzone featuring new traversal options like Ziplines.

Major updates and events, such as MP Ranked and a mid-season snowy event, are planned.

Activision has revealed a new set of details for the first season of content coming to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, arriving in a few weeks. The team really didn't slap a release date on this before revealing the content, which is odd as hell since they're usually pretty prompt about letting you know when it will drop. All we know is it will happen in "Early December." As to the content, you're getting three all-new 6v6 maps, new Zombies content, a new location for Warzone, and some other additions. We have a few snippets about the content from their latest blog for you here.

Call Of Duty: Warzone – Welcome To Urzikstan

Fight through the all-new Urzikstan map, an urban landscape incorporating 11 major points of interest for Call of Duty: Warzone. From the iconic Popov Power Plant in the north all the way through to the Zaravan Suburbs in the south – there's a new favorite hot-drop for everyone. Gameplay Update: Call of Duty: Warzone will be updated to include many of the new movement mechanics, encompassing maneuvering from both Call of Duty: Warzone and from Modern Warfare III . Examples include Slide canceling, Tac-Stance, and more. Expect further details soon.

will be updated to include many of the new movement mechanics, encompassing maneuvering from both and from . Examples include Slide canceling, Tac-Stance, and more. Expect further details soon. Take Off: Horizontal Ziplines? Check. Drivable Train? Yep. Stay tuned for more details on the multitude of ways to traverse Urzikstan.

Horizontal Ziplines? Check. Drivable Train? Yep. Stay tuned for more details on the multitude of ways to traverse Urzikstan. Call of Duty HQ Update: Squad up and jump between Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone with an update that will make switching between titles more seamless. Full Comms Coming Soon This has been a glimpse into the massive Season 1 content drop. Modern Warfare III Season 1 packs a punch with a slate of content for players across all online modes. From all-new MP maps, Zombie-infested action, and a new Call of Duty: Warzone destination, there's something for everyone. There's still room for surprises throughout the season, including MP Ranked and a special snowy event at mid-season and more. Stay tuned for even more detailed intel in the coming weeks. All New Maps Three all-new 6v6 maps join the rotation for Modern Warfare III Season 1, with the first two available on Day One. Take a look at the new locales below and stay tuned for a more detailed preview of each new MP location in the upcoming Announcement comms. Meat [Season 1 Launch, 6v6]: Become the best butcher on the block in this compact map centered around the East Bay Meats slaughterhouse.

Become the best butcher on the block in this compact map centered around the East Bay Meats slaughterhouse. Greece [Season 1 Launch, 6v6]: Prove you're no mere mortal in this medium-sized Mediterranean-inspired Map based on a coastal town.

Prove you're no mere mortal in this medium-sized Mediterranean-inspired Map based on a coastal town. Rio [Season 1 Reloaded, 6v6]: Take in the bright colors, tight quarters, and elegant streets in a fight through an upscale shopping center.

