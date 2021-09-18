Call Of Duty: Vanguard Beta Has Been Extended By 48 Hours

Activision and Sledgehammer Games announced today that the Call of Duty: Vanguard Open Beta will be extended by 48 hours on all platforms. Those who are currently playing the beta have until Wednesday, September 22nd to get in on the action with no pre-order required to do so. If you want to participate in the beta, you can get more of the details behind it here, as we have a few notes below.

Depending on the platform, the start of Vanguard's second Beta weekend – from Thursday, September 16 at 10 AM PT to Saturday, September 18 at 10 AM PT – is either an Open or Early Access Beta. For PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners, the first two days of this weekend are Open Access. No pre-order is required. For those on Xbox Series X or S, Xbox One, or PC via Battle.net, these first two days of the Beta are considered an Early Access period where a pre-order or code is required to play. Furthermore, owners of the Xbox Series X and S, as well as Xbox One, will need an Xbox Live subscription in order to play during this part of the Beta.

Digital pre-orders will be automatically registered for Early Access – those who pre-order a physical version may find their Early Access code on the retail receipt or sent via e-mail. Early Access codes – given through physical pre-orders or through special promotions – can be redeemed here while logged into an Activision Account. In addition to the core content of the Beta introduced in Week One – the Champion Hill experience as well as Patrol, Team Deathmatch, Domination and Kill Confirmed on Hotel Royal, Red Star, and Gavutu – Week Two will begin with a new map and mode. Search & Destroy will be available starting on September 16, along with a new map – Eagle's Nest – that can be played across all five core modes.