Call Of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone Releases Season Two Reloaded Info

Activision revealed the greater plans for Season Two Reloaded coming to both Call Of Duty: Vanguard and Call Of Duty: Warzone. The big additions for the season will bring in a new map to Vanguard, several new vehicles including a tank, hew challenges to keep you occupied, a couple of cool new weapons to try out, new Ranked Play rewards and whatnot, new Zombies content, and more. We have the shorthand notes of everything happening below from the developers, but if you'd like a more in-depth look at what's coming, you can check out their blog here. The content will drop into both titles on March 23rd.

Call Of Duty: Warzone & Vanguard New mode featuring vehicular combat to Rebirth Island's biggest update since its launch

Complete Task Force Yeti with Gustavo Dos Santos. The Brazilian agent will arrive as part of Season Two Reloaded. Pick him up for the squad and get those shiny Gold and Platinum threads for Task Force Yeti.

Wield the Armaguerra 43. Build an effective CQB (close-quarters battle) Loadout with this free new weapon.

Pro Pack, Boston Breach CDL Pack Hit the Store. Also: get #IntoTheBreach and rep Boston with this CDL Pack.

"What's my name?" The one Call Of Duty Operator who never hesitates to put anyone on their back is dropping into Vanguard and Warzone close to one of his most favorite holidays. Warzone Rebirth Island Reinforced. Perseus's reconstruction of their island significantly altered several points of interest, including Stronghold, and added a new one known as Dock.

Three Modes Given New Life. Payload, Blood Money, and a new Resurgence Solos mode will be featured in weekly playlists alongside classic Rebirth modes.

Get Weapon Blueprints, Tons of XP, and New Features. The Rebirth Reinforced Event offers rewards for the entire community, including Weapon Trade Stations and in-game events for Rebirth Island. Vanguard New 12v12 Mode. Trek across the Alps to capture or take out bases to dominate the enemy, building your Loadout with Cash earned from eliminations and objective play.

Explore the Alps with New Vehicles. Call in Motorcycles, CD12 Transport Vehicles, and Tanks to travel across the snow and ice between bases.

Climb to the Top with New Rewards in Ranked Play. Treyarch delivers the Top 250 Skill Division and Leaderboard, new Season Two rewards, and party & menu updates for competitive fans.

Call Of Duty Zombies Gets New Covenants, Dedicated Server Pause & More. Treyarch is set to introduce Critical Expertise and Explosives Expert Covenants, plus additional updates for Vanguard Zombies.