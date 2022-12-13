Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 To Launch Warzone Cup Tomorrow

Warzone Cup pits two teams of three Operators against each other at Al Easima Field, a modern sports stadium within the greater Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 universe. Each Operator will drive an ATV as they attempt to knock a massive ball into the other team's goal within an eight-minute time limit. After each goal, the ball and all Operators are reset to their starting positions to resume play. The first team to reach five goals, or the team that gets the most goals within eight minutes, wins the match. Unlike other Call of Duty modes, there are no Loadouts or traditional weaponry in this mode. Instead, each ATV is equipped with a pulse ability that sends a powerful burst of energy toward the ball or other ATVs. Combined with simply ramming objects with the ATV, this energy pulse can help redirect the ball toward fellow squadmates or away from your goal. Operators also have one of two ways to disrupt their opponents:

If an Operator rams into an enemy player at top speed, they destroy that Operator's ATV, temporarily removing them from the pitch and forcing a respawn.

Operators can pick up Shock Sticks around the stadium, which can be thrown at enemy ATVs to temporarily disable their movement.