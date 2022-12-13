Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 To Launch Warzone Cup Tomorrow
Activision has a new mode coming to Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 as players will be able to engage each other in the Warzone Cup. The short version of this is that it's soccer with power vehicles, or, to put it another way, Rocket League with ATVs. With all due respect to the developers, there's no way we can look at this mode and not see a direct comparison. So we're looking forward to Psyonix releasing their new mode in a few months: Rocket Duty. All kidding aside, the update drops on December 14th with this and a few other additions. We have a few snippets of info on Warzone Cup below from their latest blog, which has more info on the update launching tomorrow.
Warzone Cup pits two teams of three Operators against each other at Al Easima Field, a modern sports stadium within the greater Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 universe. Each Operator will drive an ATV as they attempt to knock a massive ball into the other team's goal within an eight-minute time limit. After each goal, the ball and all Operators are reset to their starting positions to resume play. The first team to reach five goals, or the team that gets the most goals within eight minutes, wins the match. Unlike other Call of Duty modes, there are no Loadouts or traditional weaponry in this mode. Instead, each ATV is equipped with a pulse ability that sends a powerful burst of energy toward the ball or other ATVs. Combined with simply ramming objects with the ATV, this energy pulse can help redirect the ball toward fellow squadmates or away from your goal. Operators also have one of two ways to disrupt their opponents:
- If an Operator rams into an enemy player at top speed, they destroy that Operator's ATV, temporarily removing them from the pitch and forcing a respawn.
- Operators can pick up Shock Sticks around the stadium, which can be thrown at enemy ATVs to temporarily disable their movement.
Winning a game of Warzone Cup not only requires aggressively taking out the enemy team, but also coordinating with squadmates to score goals and prevent the enemy team from gaining possession of the ball. These strategies may involve taking tactics from more traditional versions of this classic game or combining "violence and timing" to render the enemy defenses immobile and out of competition before racking up those #SquadGoals. While the Warzone Cup Playlist includes a squad fill option, we highly recommend bringing your own Trio to this mode to maximize communication and coordination.