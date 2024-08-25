Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indienovav, Ink Reverie, Rolling Cat Studio

Historical City Builder Ink Reverie Confirmed For 2025 Release

Can you transform a secluded village in ancient China into a thriving center of trade and prosperity? Try your hand at it in Ink Reverie

Article Summary Ink Reverie lets you build a village into a trading center in ancient China using scrolls to unlock new options.

Features five distinct regions with unique gameplay, including Jiangnan Mountain Village and Chang'an.

Hand-drawn art inspired by the Tang and Song dynasties, blending traditional and fictional elements.

Unique match-3 synthesis gameplay allows buildings to merge and evolve for more content and prosperity.

Indie game developer Rolling Cat Studio and publisher Indienova recently revealed their latest game, which is currently in the works, called Ink Reverie. The game is essentially a city builder, but with a few different twists and mechanics mixed into it, as you will build up a small and secluded village into a center of commerce. You do this by unfolding scrolls and traversing the land with them to open up and unlock new options, which you then incorporate into the make of the city to help it grow. As part of the game's reveal, the team released a free demo for you to play right now on Steam. Go check it out, along with the trailer and info here, as the game will be released sometime in 2025.

Ink Reverie

Ink Reverie is a casual city-building game set in a fictional historical era with art inspired by the Tang and Song dynasties. As you gradually unfold these scrolls, you traverse through the shifting sands of time and the rise and fall of history, returning to a secluded town from a thousand years ago. As a diligent manager, you'll guide hardworking villagers to transform a remote village into a prosperous home through exploration, construction, production, and trade.

Five distinct regions and human environments, each with unique gameplay mechanics: Jiangnan Mountain Village, Dunhuang and the Western Regions, Citong Sea Area, the Four Seasons of Jincheng, and the ancient capital of Chang'an.

Traditional Chinese style hand-drawn art: Utilizing detailed literature research and field investigations, combined with fictional elements, to recreate the styles of the Tang and Song dynasties in a unique way.

Unique match-3 synthesis gameplay: By clicking and dragging, you can freely adjust the building layouts. Adjacent low-level buildings will merge into high-level buildings, unlocking more gameplay and content.

By clicking and dragging, you can freely adjust the building layouts. Adjacent low-level buildings will merge into high-level buildings, unlocking more gameplay and content. Goal of increasing prosperity: Through exploration, construction, production, and trade, gradually build your ideal home.

