DreamHack Announces Global Partnership With Red Bull

Red Bull has signed on to be the official energy drink sponsor for all DreamHack events for the next few years, starting with Dallas

Further cementing themselves into esports culture, Red Bull and ESL FACEIT Group have come together to make them the official energy drink partner for DreamHack. And not just the upcoming one in Dallas, they're going to be working with them moving forward for a few years as a sponsor across every DreamHack event. The company has already been a major part of several tournaments that they run across multiple games, as well as sponsoring other events as one of many partners, so seeing them joining up with DreamHack makes a lot of sense (and we're kind of surprised it didn't happen sooner). We have more details about the partnership below as DreamHack Dallas takes place from May 23-25 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Cente.

DreamHack x Red Bull

Red Bull, a longstanding supporter of sports, esports, and gaming, will bring its signature high-energy atmosphere to all DreamHack Festivals. Attendees can look forward to immersive Red Bull booth activations featuring free samples of their popular flavors. A highlight of DreamHack Dallas will be the Red Bull Home Ground US Qualifier, showcasing two elite VALORANT teams competing for the championship title. Qualifiers will be held online, starting on May 16, with the top two teams being flown to DreamHack Dallas to play the grand finals live on stage, on Sunday May 25. Registration for the online qualifier is still open now, and you can sign up at Battlefy.com/RBHGUS.

"We are thrilled to welcome Red Bull as the Official Energy Drink Partner of DreamHack Festivals," said Jasmin Haasbech, VP Global Brand Partnerships at ESL FACEIT Group. "Red Bull's unparalleled ability to create engaging environments will undoubtedly amplify the festival experience. The Red Bull Home Ground tournament is a major attraction for our community, and witnessing the Valorant finals live on the Main Stage will be an unforgettable spectacle."

