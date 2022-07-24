Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Full Art Trainers End

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss was released on July 15th, 2022, and is notable for bringing back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that appears on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina, which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We can now confirm that this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, does not feature Radiant Pokémon or Character Rares. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at the Trainer Supporters from Lost Abyss, including both the Full Art and Rainbow Rare versions of each card.

The Trainer Supporters of Lost Abyss include the following characters:

Colress' Experiment: Colress is the second boss of Team Plasma. Known for being a Pokémon researcher who specializes in Steel-types, he was appointed the role of boss by Ghetis. As a fun note, he was voiced by Sean Schemmel who is famously the voice actor of Goku from Dragon Ball.

who is famously the voice actor of Goku from Dragon Ball. Lady: Lady is not s much a character but is a Trainer Class of encounterable Trainers who are known for dressing in high class and beautiful manners.

Thorton: Thorton is the Factory Head of Battle Frontier's Battle Factory. He is considered a Frontier Brain, which is a type of Trainer.

Fantina: This Ghost-type Trainer is the Gym Header of Hearthome Gym in Sinnoh.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.