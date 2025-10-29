Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, suicune

Suicune Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

Prepare to take on the Legendary Beasts of Johto in Pokémon GO this November. Using these counters and tips, you can defeat Suicune.

Article Summary Discover the best counters to defeat Suicune in Pokémon GO’s November Five-Star Raids.

Find top Shadow, Mega, and regular Pokémon teams for taking down the Legendary Suicune boss.

Learn how many trainers are needed and the best strategies to catch Suicune efficiently.

Get tips on shiny odds, 100% IV CP values, and maximizing your rewards during Suicune raids.

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, continues this month. This season focuses on Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the third and final month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Heatran, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, Mega Heracross, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Altaria, Mega Ampharos, Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Medicham, and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Suicune, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Suicune Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Suicune counters as such:

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Regieleki: Lock-On, Thunder Cage

Shadow Regigigas: Grass-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Wildbolt Storm

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Suicune with efficiency.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Sky Forme Shayin: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Dynamax Cannon

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Regigigas: Grass-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Fusion Bolt

Meowscarada: Leafage, Franzy Plant

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Suicune can be defeated by three trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Suicune will have a CP of 1704 in normal weather conditions and 2130 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

