Call of Duty Will Hold World Series of Warzone In Las Vegas

40 trios will compete for the championship at the Orleans Arena from September 14-15.

Day 1 features intense matches and a $50,000 SoloYolo winner-takes-all solo drop.

Top trios on Day 2 battle for a $300,000 prize; reaching the 150-point threshold is key.

Activision announced this afternoon that they will bring Call of Duty's World Series of Warzone back to North America, as the event will take place in Las Vegas. After two months of qualifications and tournaments held around the globe, they have now boiled the competition down to the best of the best, naming 40 trios who are now eligible and ready to compete for the championship this September. The event will take place from September 14-15 at the Orleans Arena (part of the Orleans Hotel and Casino), with tickets going on sale starting August 2 starting at 10am. We have the bulk of the information the company released for you below, as you can read the full details on their website.

Call of Duty – World Series of Warzone 2024

Day 1

On September 14th, the 40 qualified trios from around the world will drop in for six maps, competing to earn WSOW Points. The overall standings from Day 1 will determine the WSOW Point advantage each trio receives for Day 2, with the 1st place team receiving a 40-point head start on their Call of Duty: Warzone Match Point journey. We'll wrap up Day 1 with the $50,000 SoloYolo where 120 players will drop in for a single winner-takes-all solo drop.

Day 1 Placement Day 2 Advantage Points 1st 40 2nd – 5th 30 6th – 10th 20 11th – 20th 15 21st – 30th 10 31st – 35th 5 36th – 40th 0

Day 2

Following the mayhem of the SoloYolo, trios will reunite to start Day 2 & the Call of Duty: Warzone Match Point Finals. With the best-performing teams from Day 1 taking advantage of their head start, trios will battle it out to surpass the 150-point threshold to become match-point eligible. Match-point-eligible squads must fight to secure a first-place map finish to become the WSOW Champion Squad. Who will overcome the 39 other trios & claim the $300,000 1st place prize?

Place Prize 1st $300,000 2nd $160,000 3rd $100,000 4th $65,000 5th $50,000 6th $40,000 7th $35,000 8th $30,000 9th $27,500 10th $25,000 11th $22,500 12th $20,000 13th $17,500 14th $15,000 15th $12,500 16th $10,000 17th $8,000 18th $6,000 19th $4,000 20th $2,000 21st – 40th $0

