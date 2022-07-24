Call Of The Wild: The Angler Will Be Released In Late August

Expansive Worlds and Avalanche Studios confirmed that Call Of The Wild: The Angler will be coming out in late August. The team has been working on this open-world fishing game, which surprisingly has been getting some traction on social media as it looks like people are genuinely interested in seeing how good it is. We'll get the chance to see when it is released for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as the Microsoft Store on August 31st, 2022. You can read more about the game below.

Discover a vast and varied open world for up to 12 players in Call Of The Wild: The Anglers launch map, Golden Ridge Reserve. Inspired by the natural beauty and wonder of northwest Wyoming, this serene paradise is a joy to explore by off-road vehicle, boat, or on foot. Whether you reel in that elusive catch, chase "the one that got away," or just get lost off the beaten path, every trip will have you coming back for more. Explore an Atmospheric Open World: Dive into a vast, living world with breathtaking fishing spots at your own leisure. Venture along winding rivers, soaring peaks, hidden springs, and epic hiking trails inspired by real-life locations by foot, boat, or off-road vehicles.

