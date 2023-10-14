Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mr. Tuff, The Retro Room Games

Canceled SNES Game Mr. Tuff Comes Out Decades Later

The Retro Room Games have confirmed an old '90s SNES game, Mr. Tuff, will finally be released in 2023 on a proper cartridge.

The Retro Room Games revealed this week they will be bringing back a canceled SNES title, as Mr. Tuff will see the light of day on a cartridge. In case you're not familiar with the game, this one was developed by Sales Curve Interactive back in 1993, and set to be released sometime in 1994 by Ocean Software. But somewhere along the line, for reasons that seem to be unclear to this day, the game was canceled. It wasn't even due to the N64 or any other console release, either.

They just decided not to publish it despite being completed. Now, nearly thirty years later, the game will see the light of day with a proper cartridge release. The company has put the game up for pre-order for $50, as Mr. Tuff is available in both NTSC and PAL versions, set to come with a box, a full-color manual, and a working cartridge that will operate like the classic ones made back in the day. All you really need is the correct SNES to make it work. We have more info on it below.

"It feels like a straight-up perfect action platformer from the best of the 16-bit era", says John Roo, CEO at The Retro Room Games. "It's probably my favorite game to publish so far."

"After the entire population of Earth escapes to the planet Utopia, the army robots take over the world. It is up to Mr. Tuff to save the world for the peaceful domestic robots! Take control in this amazing action platformer for the first time EVER on physical release!"

A unique storyline in an exciting action platformer as you save the world from army robots.

100 limited editions available for initial orders, with stickers and unique boxes.

Available in both NTSC and PAL versions.

Each package includes a box, manual, and cartridge.

