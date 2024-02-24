Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: A44 Games, Flintlock: The Siege Of Dawn, Kepler Interactive

Flintlock: The Siege Of Dawn Releases New Gameplay Video

Check out the latest video for Flintlock: The Siege Of Dawn, as Kepler Interactive shows off more of the gameplay you'll experience.

Article Summary Kepler Interactive released a new gameplay video for Flintlock: The Siege Of Dawn.

Footage showcases protagonist Nor Vanek and companion Enki's magical and tactical skills.

Combat combines axe-wielding, gunplay, and magic in an epic journey against gods.

Flintlock is set to launch this Summer on XSX|S, PS5, and PC via Steam and Epic Games.

Developer A44 Games and publisher Kepler Interactive released a new video this week for Flintlock: The Siege Of Dawn, as they show off more of the gameplay. The video, which you can check out here, shows off two and a half minutes worth of footage as you get to see how the powerful duo of protagonist Nor Vanek and her mysterious companion Enki work together. The two of them use new magical and tactical abilities that work for each individually and together as a team as they take on enemies in an area called Wanderer's Rest. Plus, if you care, you get to check out some of the cosmetics. Enjoy the footage as the game will be released this Summer on XSX|S, PS5, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Flintlock: The Siege Of Dawn

Join humanity's last stand as Gods and guns collide in an all-new action RPG open-world adventure. The Door to the Great Below has been opened, unleashing the Gods and their armies of the Dead. The lands of Kian are besieged; it's time for the Coalition army to fight back. Embrace vengeance, gunpowder, and magic and embark on an epic journey to defeat the Gods, retake the world, and close the Door. Your battle begins now.

Play as Nor Vanek, an elite member of the Coalition army, accompanied by the mysterious fox-like Enki as they travel to the city of Dawn through dangerous forests, mountains and overrun hamlets, facing the army of the Dead at every turn. Become a God killer. Master a challenging yet rewarding combat system that blends axe-wielding, gunplay, and magic. Acquire powerful combos and embrace your creativity with every encounter. Explore a dangerous open world and re-unite your team of Coalition explosives and weaponry experts to lend their skills in the last siege against the gods.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!