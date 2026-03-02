Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bytwice Studio, Candy Luna Park, IV Productions, Power Up Publishing

Candy Luna Park Confirms Free Demo Coming Later This Week

Candy Luna Park is one of the few video games that will be releasing a free demo on Steam after Steam Next Fest has concluded

Article Summary Candy Luna Park launches a free playable demo on Steam later this week after Steam Next Fest ends

Build a cozy, stress-free candy-themed park filled with whimsical rides and enchanted biomes

No timers or fail states—just chill park management that puts creative, relaxing fun first

Unlock new areas, hire cute helpers, and customize your sugary empire your own way

Indie game developers IV Productions and Bytwice Studio, along with publisher Power Up Publishing, have confirmed Candy Luna Park will get a free demo later this week. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a cozy theme park builder in which you'll harvest candy and use it to create rides in a sugary-like experience. You can read more about the game below and check out the trailer above, as the demo will be launched on to Steam on March 6, 2026.

Candy Luna Park

In Candy Luna Park, you're free to build the sweetest theme park imaginable, your way, at your pace. Starting from a humble clearing, you'll design, expand, and decorate a candy-coated paradise filled with whimsical attractions, enchanted biomes, and joyful visitors. There are no timers, no fail states, and no pressure to min-max, just a gentle, feel-good rhythm of building, upgrading, and watching your sugary world bloom one sprinkle at a time.

As your park grows, you'll unlock new areas packed with delightful surprises, from liquorice forests to marzipan haunted houses that are more charming than chilling. Want to stay hands-on? Jump in and manage every detail. Prefer to sit back and relax? Hire adorable helpers to collect resources and care for guests while you enjoy the serene soundtrack and plan your next sweet expansion. It's cozy management stripped down to its most soothing essence, a digital happy place where creativity comes first, and stress melts away.

Whimsical Attractions: Including sugary roller coasters, spook-tacular marzipan haunted houses and dozens more

Including sugary roller coasters, spook-tacular marzipan haunted houses and dozens more Minimalist, Eye- Candy Visuals : A clean, cozy art style that's easy on the eyes

: A clean, cozy art style that's easy on the eyes Zero Stress Gameplay : No timers, no pressure, just chill park -building

: No timers, no pressure, just chill -building Constant Growth: Watch your park bloom from a single ride into an empire of sprinkles and joy

