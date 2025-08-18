Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sheepherds!, Ultimo Disco

Canine Party Game Sheepherds Extends Playtest Period

You have an extra week to play the game Sheepherds while it has a playtest on Steam, as you and others work together to herd sheep

Article Summary Sheepherds extends its Steam playtest until August 25—try out this adorable co-op sheepdog party game.

Work together or solo to herd sheep, complete playful challenges, and master flock management skills.

Unlock outfits, accessories, and dog breeds to customize your character and stand out in the flock.

Enjoy seamless local or online multiplayer with friends, focusing on fun, cooperation, and creativity.

Indie game developer and publisher Ultimo Disco have revealed that they are expending the playtet of their new title, Sheepherds. If you haven't seen this game, this is a co-op party game where you an others play as cute sheepdogs, helping herd sheep into specific areas as part of a different challenge each time. The team have extended the playtest on Steam until August 25, all you have to do is go sign upfor it to play.

Sheepherds

You and your sheepdog buddies guide fluffy flocks through colorful flower fields to dye their wool…and make cool clothes for you and your friends. Take your time and have fun barking, running and discovering magical places together— or take on challenges to win treats!

Master The Flock: The sheep follow and influence each other, just like in real life. Learn to manage them like a good sheepdog, by positioning yourself strategically and barking at just the right moment! Or, just do whatever: after all, you're a dog.

The follow and influence each other, just like in real life. Learn to manage them like a good sheepdog, by positioning yourself strategically and barking at just the right moment! Or, just do whatever: after all, you're a dog. Spice it up With Bonus Challenges: Add an extra layer of depth with optional challenges designed to test your skills and teamwork. These features provide a rewarding experience for those seeking more engaging gameplay, while remaining entirely optional for a relaxed session.

Add an extra layer of depth with optional challenges designed to test your skills and teamwork. These features provide a rewarding experience for those seeking more engaging gameplay, while remaining entirely optional for a relaxed session. Not Just Any Dog – Your Dog: Turn your well-earned treats into exciting rewards! Unlock a variety of stylish accessories, colorful outfits, and unique skins to personalize your sheepdog. From corgis to pugs, choose from 15 different lovable breeds. Mix and match your favorite combinations to create a look that perfectly reflects your style and makes your dog stand out in the flock.

Turn your well-earned treats into exciting rewards! Unlock a variety of stylish accessories, colorful outfits, and unique skins to personalize your sheepdog. From corgis to pugs, choose from 15 different lovable breeds. Mix and match your favorite combinations to create a look that perfectly reflects your style and makes your dog stand out in the flock. Small Scope, Big Heart: Sheepherds ! doesn't try to do everything—it focuses on what matters most: cooperation and playfulness. Every detail, from the sheep 's behaviors to the lovingly crafted landscapes, is designed to deliver a polished experience that will leave you smiling.

! doesn't try to do everything—it focuses on what matters most: cooperation and playfulness. Every detail, from the 's behaviors to the lovingly crafted landscapes, is designed to deliver a polished experience that will leave you smiling. Herd With Friends Near & Far: Although it can be enjoyed solo, Sheepherds ! is designed to be played together, whether you're side by side on the couch or connecting from across the globe. The game supports both local co-op and a fully integrated online multiplayer mode, making it easy to team up with friends wherever they are

