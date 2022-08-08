Capcom Drops More Info For Street Fighter 6 At Evo 2022

Capcom brought along some new information about Street Fighter 6 to Evo 2022, as we got a better look at two new characters. Technically, one is new and one is returning as Juri makes her way into the sequel, joined by a fresh character in Kimberly. The two made their debut this weekend in a new trailer, which also showed off an entirely new stage called Tian Hong Yuan. A lantern-filled area with people playing music and having chats in the middle of a downtown setting, while sanctioned fighting happens to be taking place next to them. We have the company's notes on both characters for you below as well as the trailer to enjoy. Plus, you can read the full blog from the team here.

Kimberly, the newest ninja in the Street Fighter series, had an ordinary upbringing, but she's a prodigy who graduated college early and now wants to be a full-fledged ninja. Because of this, Kimberly invited herself to become Guy's student. She is infatuated with '80s pop culture hence why she always carries a portable cassette player with her. As a devoted student to Bushinryu, Kimberly has trained body and mind in order to execute traditional ninja techniques. Street Fighter fans may recognize a few of Kimberly's special moves from Guy or Zeku's kits such as Sprint, a swift dash forward, which can be followed up with a variety of moves depending on the situation. Nue Twister is an air throw where Kimberly grabs an airborne opponent and smashes them into the ground below. Being a spunky new ninja, Kimberly incorporates an urban twist to reimagine what Bushinryu means to her. She uses Genius at Play to stock up on a spray can, which can then be thrown to the ground as a Shuriken Bomb. During Hidden Variable, Kimberly conceals herself in colorful smoke before instantly appearing in front of the opponent for a surprise attack. Kimberly's Super Arts are all a rhythmic mix of quick ninja moves and the vibrant city life. Bushin Beats (1 Stock) – Kimberly rushes forward and knocks down an opponent, then follows up with a flurry of attacks. If a Shuriken Bomb is stocked up, Kimberly uses it to add additional damage.

First appearing in Super Street Fighter IV, Juri remains a sadistic thrill-seeker who enjoys the suffering of others, taking immense joy in obliterating her foes. Previously, her main motivator was revenge against M. Bison, but since his fall in Street Fighter V, she now whittles away, waiting for the next thrill to come along. Juri's signature Fuhajin returns where she performs an upwards kick and stores Fuha stocks upon completion. Saihasho, Ankensatsu, and Go Ohsatsu are special moves that can be performed without Fuha stocks, but they become more powerful and can be chained together with when Fuha stocks are available. This opens up more creative options for Juri's playstyle and can take an opponent off guard. All of Juri's Super Arts come from her previous appearances with a Street Fighter 6 polish. Sakkai Fuhazan (1 Stock) – Juri fires multiple ki blasts with a kick and follows it up with another giant ki blast to knock an opponent away.

