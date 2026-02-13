Posted in: Capcom, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dino Crisis, Dino Crisis 2

Capcom Launches The First Two Dino Crisis Titles on Steam

Old-school FPS fans will be happy to know that both Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 are available for the first time on Steam

Article Summary Capcom releases Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 on Steam for the first time, both priced at $5 each.

Both classic survival horror games now feature modern controller and platform enhancements.

Dive into Dino Crisis as Regina investigates a secret island facility overrun by dinosaurs.

Dino Crisis 2 ramps up the action as time travel and deadly Third Energy experiments go awry.

Capcom has brought back to of its classic PlayStation first-person shooter titles, as Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 are available on Steam today. These versions of both titles retain the original titles with no major changes, but they include enhancements to support modern controllers and platforms. We have more details about both for you here as they are out now for $5 each at the moment.

Dino Crisis

Three years ago. A scientist died in an accident during an experiment. His research was on "Third Energy," a completely clean energy source. The accident occurred just as government funding had been cut off because the project was deemed unfeasible. To the public, it was nothing more than an insignificant piece of information. Until now. An agent dispatched to a small country in the South Seas to investigate a top-secret military project brought back surprising information.

At a military research facility in the Republic of Borginia, a scientist who was supposed to have died three years ago in our country has resumed his research activities in the field of Third Energy. Regina, a member of the government's spy team, was tasked with retrieving the doctor. She heads to the isolated island of Ibis, where the military facility is located. The dark elite are trained for every conceivable challenge. For them, it is just another "job" as usual…

Dino Crisis 2

A year has passed since the operation to retrieve Dr. Kirk. Third Energy, both a source of "ultimate clean energy" and a potential "ultimate weapon," has proven to be dangerously unpredictable. The government, having taken control of the project from Dr. Kirk, continued its development. Then, the "accident" happened once again. The research city of Edward City was completely destroyed in an explosion from the Third Energy reactor—an event far more catastrophic than the previous accident.

In response, the government launched a rescue mission to retrieve the research data and any remaining personnel. To reach Edward City, believed to have been displaced in time by the reactor's explosion, the government deployed an experimental, untested "time gate" device to send a rescue team back in time. No one could foresee the consequences of this mission—except one person: Regina…

