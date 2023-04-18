Capcom & Niantic Announce New Mobile Game Monster Hunter Now Monster Hunter fans will be getting a new mobile game this year as Capcom and Niantic revealed Monster Hunter Now.

Niantic and Capcom have officially come together for an all-new mobile game on the way as Monster Hunter Now has been announced. Much in the style of Niantic titles, the company will bring the gameplay and excitement of the MH series to the streets as you and fellow hunters will walk around, locating gigantic beasts and using your skills and weapons to take them down together. The company is currently taking signups for the game right now on its website for both iOS and Android, as they are planning to release it this September. We got images, info, a couple of quotes from both companies and a trailer for you to check out below as we wai to find out more about how the game is played.

"For anyone who's ever dreamed of hunting monsters in the real world, Monster Hunter Now brings that fantasy to life. Taking the role of a hunter, players will venture forth and team up with fellow players in order to take down the fiercest monsters in the world, adding a social element to the thrilling experience. Since Monster Hunter Now can be played on smartphones, you can easily invite your friends to join. Monster Hunter Now is designed for everyone to enjoy at their own pace, whether you are a long-time Monster Hunter player, someone who hasn't played for a while, or even a newcomer to the series. You can also play when and where you want. For instance, in Monster Hunter Now, there's an item called the Paintball. By using a Paintball on a monster that you encounter, you can bring the monster back home and hunt it alone or with someone else. And even when you're walking around without playing the game, your companion can mark any monsters you pass by with the Paintball, so you can enjoy hunting them even after returning home"

"Monster Hunter Now is a new and unprecedented Monster Hunter game that entices players to go out with their Palico and encounter incredible monsters in the real world," said Ryozo Tsujimoto, Producer of the Monster Hunter series for Capcom. "Niantic's AR technology delivers a 'here and right now' hunting experience, something that can be played casually, while honoring the gameplay and hunting action that only Monster Hunter can offer. Let's get out into the real world and enjoy hunting!"

"Monster Hunter Now will be the ultimate experience for anyone who has dreamed of facing off against epic monsters and battling them with friends," said John Hanke, Founder and CEO of Niantic. "Filled with fantastical creatures, engrossing hunting, and opportunities for teamwork, with the best possible graphics on mobile devices, Monster Hunter Now is the perfect franchise to bring into the real world."