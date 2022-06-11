Capcom Shows Off Guile Returning To Street Fighter 6

Capcom dropped a new trailer this week for Street Fighter 6 during Summer Game Fest as we got a good look at the return of Guile. The game is really pushing the familiar faces into the future, and as we can see here, Guile has become a little more grizzled and is dressed a little less for combat. While we don't know anything about anyone's backstory just yet, it's pretty clear that Guile is probably no longer serving in the military and looks more to be serving on the docks. But who knows as it's clear he's still got the moves and no rust on those guns, even with some extra chin hair. Enjoy the trailer as we wait to find out more about the game.

Tough as ever, Guile's move set in Street Fighter 6 brings back some of his classic arsenal and introduces new attacks that continue his legacy of intensity and power. Challenge yourself to pull off each of the high-powered attacks with the Classic Control Type, or jump straight into the action with the brand new, simplified Modern Control Type. His moves include: Somersault Kick (Flash Kick) – The classic backflip kick

Sonic Boom – Guile's main projectile ability

Sonic Blade – A stationary aerial slash

Sonic Hurricane – A massive aerial slash that lands directly ahead or diagonally upwards

Solid Puncher – Fires a flurry of small Sonic Boom projectiles

Crossfire Somersault – A brand new Super Art that fires a massive aerial slash followed by a devastating Somersault Kick

The evolution of fighting games starts with our traditional Fighting Ground, and then we're turning the genre on its head with World Tour and Battle Hub for a total of three modes where anyone can play to their liking. No one starts off as a champion. You get there step by step, punch by punch. Take up the challenge and bring your game to the next level. Street Fighter 6 spans three distinct game modes including Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub. The experience also includes innovative new gameplay features, plus enhanced visuals for every aspect of the game. With more ways than ever to play, Street Fighter 6 has something for everyone – new and old fans alike.