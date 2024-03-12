Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, raikou, World of Wonders
Raikou Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Shadow Raids
Shadow Raikou will be available in Shadow Raids in Pokémon GO during weekends in March 2024. Defeat it with these top counters.
We have now entered a new season in Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders. March kicks this season off with a wave of content including the Island Guardians of Alola in Tier Five Raids and Shadow Raikou in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Raikou in these Legendary Shadow Raids. Let's get into it.
Top Shadow Raikou Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Raikou counters as such:
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands
- Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower
- Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Shadow Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Raikou with efficiency.
- Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower
- Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power
- Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Hippowdon: Sand Attack, Scorching Sands
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Shadow Raikou can be defeated with four trainers. A trio is possible but difficult. It will be mad easier with the use of Purified Gems. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.