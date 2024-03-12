Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, raikou, World of Wonders

Raikou Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Shadow Raids

Shadow Raikou will be available in Shadow Raids in Pokémon GO during weekends in March 2024. Defeat it with these top counters.

Article Summary Shadow Raikou is featured in Pokémon GO's March 2024 Shadow Raids.

Top counters include Primal Groudon and Mega Garchomp.

Shadow Raikou can be defeated by four trainers using strong counters.

Shiny Raikou has a catch rate of 1 in 20; use Pinap Berry for Shinies.

We have now entered a new season in Pokémon GO, titled World of Wonders. March kicks this season off with a wave of content including the Island Guardians of Alola in Tier Five Raids and Shadow Raikou in Shadow Raids during the weekend. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Raikou in these Legendary Shadow Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Shadow Raikou Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Raikou counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Raikou with efficiency.

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Hippowdon: Sand Attack, Scorching Sands

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Raikou can be defeated with four trainers. A trio is possible but difficult. It will be mad easier with the use of Purified Gems. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

